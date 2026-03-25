Google is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users create a 3D avatar of themselves for faster content generation. As per the report, the feature is currently under development and is not available to users, including those who have signed up for beta testing. Dubbed Avatar, the new feature is said to use the same underlying technology as Android XR's Likeness capability, which was first unveiled at The Android Show in December 2025.

Gemini to Reportedly Get Avatar

According to an Android Authority report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is building a new feature in Gemini dubbed Avatar. The evidence of the feature was spotted by the publication during an Android Application Package (APK) teardown process of the Google for Android app, version 17.11.54.sa.arm64. Notably, this feature was found within the code of the app and is currently not available to any user.

Avatar in Gemini

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The publication also shared several screenshots relating to this feature, although it noted that Avatar is not currently active as it requires a server-side activation. The screenshots show an intro screen, a description of the feature, and a screen which guides the user on how to create an Avatar.

Interestingly, Android Authority pointed out that the description of the feature on the intro page matches the Likeness feature Google developed for its Android XR platform. It was aimed at creating a digital avatar of the user while they're in an online meeting or video call.

However, it seems that Avatar's use case, despite the similar wording, is quite different. The reported feature is said to be aimed at letting users create content at a faster speed. One line of code snippet reportedly mentions the feature as, “Add yourself to any frame you create by typing @me or @%s into your prompt.”

This means instead of uploading a selfie every time the user wants to generate a Nano Banana-powered image of themselves, they can use the saved data for Avatar to generate the same. It is unclear whether the same flow can be used to generate AI videos via Veo AI models.