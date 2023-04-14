Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is tipped to launch later this month in India. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy F-series handset. However, a tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India in the last week of April. The handset is likely to be available via Flipkart, much like other Galaxy F-series smartphones. The tipster has also leaked some key specifications of the phone.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The display is said to have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

Samsung is likely to feature its Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood, as per the tipster. Yadav claims that the phone will feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage standards. He did not reveal the RAM and storage options at the time of writing this. However, we can expect the Galaxy F54 5G to launch with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage.

On the back, the phone is tipped to sport a triple-camera setup. There could be a 108-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The handset is also said to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, the phone is tipped to get a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone is said to launch as a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was launched earlier this year in the Middle East. If true, the Galaxy F54 5G will have a hole-punch display. Yadav claims that the phone will also pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging.

Further, the tipster suggests that the Galaxy M54 5G is likely to weigh about 199g and measure 8.4mm in terms of thickness. It will support Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 and feature a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone is tipped to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

