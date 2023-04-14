Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G might launch as a rebadged Galaxy M54 5G in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 14:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Galaxy M54 5G/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G might sport a hole-punch display.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F54 5G might feature an Exynos 1380 SoC
  • The phone is tipped to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The Galaxy F54 5G is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is tipped to launch later this month in India. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy F-series handset. However, a tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India in the last week of April. The handset is likely to be available via Flipkart, much like other Galaxy F-series smartphones. The tipster has also leaked some key specifications of the phone.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The display is said to have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

Samsung is likely to feature its Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood, as per the tipster. Yadav claims that the phone will feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage standards. He did not reveal the RAM and storage options at the time of writing this. However, we can expect the Galaxy F54 5G to launch with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage.

On the back, the phone is tipped to sport a triple-camera setup. There could be a 108-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The handset is also said to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, the phone is tipped to get a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone is said to launch as a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was launched earlier this year in the Middle East. If true, the Galaxy F54 5G will have a hole-punch display. Yadav claims that the phone will also pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging.

Further, the tipster suggests that the Galaxy M54 5G is likely to weigh about 199g and measure 8.4mm in terms of thickness. It will support Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 and feature a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone is tipped to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations.
