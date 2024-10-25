Samsung's foldable lineup usually includes one new book-style Galaxy Z Fold and one flip-style Galaxy Z Flip per year. This year the South Korean smartphone brand changed this practice by launching Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July and a new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in October as a slimmer and lighter version of the regular model. A new report now suggests that Samsung will unveil two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year. The standard model is said to have codename Q7.

Two Galaxy Z Fold 7 Variants Could Be in the Works

As per a report by Galaxyclub, Samsung is currently working on two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to be in development with codename B7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the codename Q7. In addition to these two codenames, the brand is reportedly working on a third Q7M model, which could be the second variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The report claims that the development of the Q7M is running parallel to that of the regular Q7, suggesting that the Fold will not break cover in early 2025. This rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant could either be another Special Edition or it could also be the rumoured tri-fold phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition debuted in South Korea this month. It features a lighter and thinner build than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 while maintaining the same internal specifications. It was unveiled with a price tag of KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Like the standard model, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and carries a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. It has an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen.