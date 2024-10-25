Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Offer Two Models at Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be associated with codename B7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 broke cover in July during Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition recently launched in South Korea.
  • The standard model is said to have codename Q7
  • Rumoured Q7M model could be the second variant of Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung's foldable lineup usually includes one new book-style Galaxy Z Fold and one flip-style Galaxy Z Flip per year. This year the South Korean smartphone brand changed this practice by launching Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July and a new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in October as a slimmer and lighter version of the regular model. A new report now suggests that Samsung will unveil two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year. The standard model is said to have codename Q7.

Two Galaxy Z Fold 7 Variants Could Be in the Works

As per a report by Galaxyclub, Samsung is currently working on two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to be in development with codename B7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the codename Q7. In addition to these two codenames, the brand is reportedly working on a third Q7M model, which could be the second variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The report claims that the development of the Q7M is running parallel to that of the regular Q7, suggesting that the Fold will not break cover in early 2025. This rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant could either be another Special Edition or it could also be the rumoured tri-fold phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition debuted in South Korea this month. It features a lighter and thinner build than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 while maintaining the same internal specifications. It was unveiled with a price tag of KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Like the standard model, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and carries a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. It has an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
