Samsung Exynos 1580 Chipset With 4nm Architecture, AI Functionality Launched

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is one of the purported smartphones that is expected to be powered by this chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 14:15 IST
Samsung Exynos 1580 Chipset With 4nm Architecture, AI Functionality Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Exynos 1580 supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

  • Exynos 1580 is fabricated on a 4-nanometre process
  • The chip is paired with a Samsung Xclipse 540 third-generation custom GPU
  • Samsung’s new chipset supports up to 200-megapixel cameras
Samsung has quietly launched its newest processor for mobile devices dubbed the Exynos 1580, which arrives as a successor to the Exynos 1480. It has been developed in-house by Samsung Semiconductor and is fabricated on a 4-nanometre process. The octa-core chipset comes with support for up to 200-megapixel cameras, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and a neural processing unit (NPU) with NPU with 14.7 TOPS of computing power. Samsung claims it can deliver up to 37 percent improved GPU performance.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is one of the purported smartphones that is expected to be powered by this chipset.

Samsung Exynos 1580 Chipset Specifications

According to Samsung, the Exynos 1580 chipset comes with upgraded ARM v9 cores and a new tri-cluster architecture. It comprises one primary Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.9 GHz, three Cortex-A720 capped at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores operating at 1.95 GHz. Exynos 1580 supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with an NPU which supports up to 14.7 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and an upgraded memory capacity of 2MB.

The chipset is paired with a Samsung Xclipse 540 third-generation custom GPU that is claimed to offer a maximum performance improvement of up to 37 percent. The processor's GPU now features two Work Group Processors (WGPs), increased GL2 cache capacity, double the amount of texture unit processing.

Samsung's Exynos 1580 supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with an NPU which offers up to 14.7 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and an upgraded memory capacity of 2MB.

For optics, Samsung's new chipset supports up to 200-megapixel cameras. It is claimed to deliver improved Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) performance courtesy of a new motion refinement feature and a large Sum of Absolute Differences (SAD). With these upgrades, Samsung says it will allow users to capture videos with less noise during low-light situations.

Samsung Exynos 1580 Chipset With 4nm Architecture, AI Functionality Launched
