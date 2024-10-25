Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available in four shades of titanium.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 15:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Mobile Wala Bhai

Leaked One UI 7 interface has updated icons, widgets, animations

Highlights
  • The hands-on video shows the build BXJE of One UI 7
  • Samsung's One UI 7 could launch alongside Galaxy S25
  • Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January next year
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to launch in early 2025. While rumours about the next Galaxy S series chipset have been circulating online, DSCC analyst Ross Young has now hinted at potential color options for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, a new video has surfaced online showing off Samsung's One UI 7 update running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The video shows new icons, widgets, and animations.

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) on X indicated four colour options for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra models and five shades for the Plus variant. As per the analyst, the Galaxy S25 will be offered in moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green colourways.

The Galaxy S25+ is said to be available in midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green finishes. The most premium of the lot, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be launched in titanium black, titanium blue, titanium grey, and titanium silver shades.

This year's Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, and Onyx Black shades. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colourways.

Samsung's One UI 7 Revealed Online

Additionally, a YouTube video posted by Mobile Wala Bhai gives us a detailed look at One UI 7 running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The interface has updated icons, widgets, animations, and more. The hands-on video shows the build BXJE of One UI 7 with a new pill-shaped battery indicator and a new quick settings panel. The camera app appears to be redesigned with settings at the bottom. the video shows a new charging indicator while plugging the phone when locked.

Samsung previewed the One UI 7 based on Android 15 at Samsung Developer Conference 2024 earlier this month. The final release date is still under wraps but it is expected to come with Galaxy S25 devices. Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January next year. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Photos Will Now Add Labels to Images Edited Using AI Tools
Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,350 Announced: Benefits

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
  2. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  3. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  4. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro's AI Features, Colourways Teased Ahead of November Launch
  6. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Design Teased
  8. Apple Reportedly Cuts Production of Vision Pro Headset
  9. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. Samsung Introduces Exynos 1580 SoC With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online
  2. Samsung Health App Gets New Medication Tracking Feature on Galaxy Devices, Powered by Tata’s 1mg
  3. Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,350 Announced: Benefits
  4. Google Photos Will Now Add Labels to Images Edited Using AI Tools
  5. Samsung Exynos 1580 Chipset With 4nm Architecture, AI Functionality Launched
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro's AI Features, Colour Options Teased Ahead of November 4 Launch
  7. Apple Vision Pro Production Slashed as Company Plans More Affordable Version: Report
  8. Just Corseca Launches Five New Portable Speakers in India Including Super Boom, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses as Market Continues to Be Volatile
  10. Anthropic Introduces New Analysis Tool in Claude That Can Write and Run JavaScript Code
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »