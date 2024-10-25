Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to launch in early 2025. While rumours about the next Galaxy S series chipset have been circulating online, DSCC analyst Ross Young has now hinted at potential color options for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, a new video has surfaced online showing off Samsung's One UI 7 update running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The video shows new icons, widgets, and animations.

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) on X indicated four colour options for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra models and five shades for the Plus variant. As per the analyst, the Galaxy S25 will be offered in moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green colourways.

The Galaxy S25+ is said to be available in midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green finishes. The most premium of the lot, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be launched in titanium black, titanium blue, titanium grey, and titanium silver shades.

This year's Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, and Onyx Black shades. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colourways.

Samsung's One UI 7 Revealed Online

Additionally, a YouTube video posted by Mobile Wala Bhai gives us a detailed look at One UI 7 running on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The interface has updated icons, widgets, animations, and more. The hands-on video shows the build BXJE of One UI 7 with a new pill-shaped battery indicator and a new quick settings panel. The camera app appears to be redesigned with settings at the bottom. the video shows a new charging indicator while plugging the phone when locked.

Samsung previewed the One UI 7 based on Android 15 at Samsung Developer Conference 2024 earlier this month. The final release date is still under wraps but it is expected to come with Galaxy S25 devices. Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January next year.