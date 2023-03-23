Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G With 108 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G With 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2023 11:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G With 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G features a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Price details of Samsung Galaxy M54 5G are unknown at this moment
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G was launched in India last week
  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G supports 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been launched in the Middle East as the latest entrant in the company's Galaxy M series of smartphones. The new Samsung smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Exynos SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in a single Silver colourway and its display has a hole-punch cutout. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M54 appears to be a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy A54 5G that debuted in India last week.

Availability and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy M54 were not listed on the company's official website at the time of publishing. The handset is shown to be available in a single Silver colourway.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 was launched in India last week with a price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor with a CPU speed of up to 2.4GHz. These CPU speed refer to that of the recently announced Exynos 1380 SoC. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy M54 5G carries a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

samsung galaxy m54 5g inline Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, this 5G handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Galaxy M54 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (charger sold separately). The battery is claimed to deliver up to 55 hours of talk time with 4G LTE connectivity and up to 23 hours of video playback time with a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4mm and weighs 199 grams.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.4 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
US SEC Threatens to Sue Coinbase Over Crypto Products, Shares Drop 13 Percent
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Visits Geekbench as Company Confirms Official Specifications Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G With 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  3. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  7. This Chinese Kissing Machine Lets Long-Distance Lovers Lock Lips Remotely
  8. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department
  9. Oppo's Enco Free 3 Use Drivers Made From Bamboo Fiber: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.