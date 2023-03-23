Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been launched in the Middle East as the latest entrant in the company's Galaxy M series of smartphones. The new Samsung smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Exynos SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in a single Silver colourway and its display has a hole-punch cutout. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M54 appears to be a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy A54 5G that debuted in India last week.

Availability and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy M54 were not listed on the company's official website at the time of publishing. The handset is shown to be available in a single Silver colourway.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 was launched in India last week with a price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor with a CPU speed of up to 2.4GHz. These CPU speed refer to that of the recently announced Exynos 1380 SoC. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy M54 5G carries a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Samsung has provided a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, this 5G handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Galaxy M54 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (charger sold separately). The battery is claimed to deliver up to 55 hours of talk time with 4G LTE connectivity and up to 23 hours of video playback time with a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4mm and weighs 199 grams.

