Samsung India has added an interesting feature to let users of its Galaxy devices track their medications on a regular basis. The feature works just like Apple's Medications feature in its Health app, but comes with some added features thanks to Samsung's collaboration with Tata's 1mg healthcare platform. This lets users not only track the medications they consume on a daily basis by logging daily intake, but also learn about the drugs as well. Samsung claims that the new feature is a result of a collaborative effort between its R & D, Design and Consumer Experience teams.

Medication Tracking will be available to users who have the Samsung Health app installed on their Galaxy devices, be it a smartphone or a tablet. Once a user enters a particular medication into the Health app, the new feature will provide users with detailed information about the drug being consumed. This data comes from Tata's 1mg service which Samsung claims provides evidence-based content for the app and its users.

The connection basically provides users of the Samsung Health app detailed information about the contents of the drug along with details about its possible side effects. The feature will also display information on “adverse reactions from drug-to-drug interactions and other relevant safety guidance”.

As usual, users can set up reminders for taking the medication prescribed by a general practitioner or specialist on a daily or weekly basis. Additionally, the app will now also remind them about refilling their medication as well.

Naturally, the app also connects to Samsung's Galaxy Wearables and will relay similar notifications to the user directly in case their smartphone or tablet is not with them. According to Samsung, alerts can also be “fine-tuned” to the needs of the user with reminders ranging from “gentle” to “strong”.

Users who already have the Samsung Health app installed on their smartphones will receive an update notification which will receive the new Medication Tracking feature upon installation. The feature requires a smartphone with Android 10.0 or later and Samsung Health app version 6.28 or later installed in order to receive the update and start logging medications. While the Health app can be installed and run on any Android powered device, you will require a Samsung account to get it up and running along with a Galaxy Watch to take advantage of the reminders.