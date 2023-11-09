Samsung has been trying to catch up to the AI frenzy as manufacturers around the world race to infuse AI-powered features and tools to their products and services. The South Korean technology conglomerate is also said to be planning to launch its next generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series, with AI capabilities. Now, the company has provided a preview of ‘Galaxy AI,' Samsung's AI-powered mobile experience that promises to simplify productivity, boost creativity, and change the way users interact with their phones. Samsung also announced a live call translation feature that utilises artificial intelligence.

In a newsroom post on Thursday, Samsung provided a glimpse of Galaxy AI, an on-device universal intelligence that the company claims can perform a variety of tasks. “Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders,” the post said. “It will transform your everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind you count on from Galaxy security and privacy.”

Galaxy AI is coming early next year, Samsung says, but there's no word on a release date. One could expect the company to bundle its AI offering with its next Galaxy S series of smartphones. Samsung is speculated to unveil the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in January 2024, which aligns with the launch timeline provided for Galaxy AI.

Samsung also provided sparse details on an AI Live Translate Call feature that would work as a personal translator for Galaxy phone users. The translation tool will be integrated with the native calling feature and will provide audio and text translations of your call in real-time as you speak. Samsung says the feature would be powered by on-device Galaxy AI and would thus ensure that your conversations remain private.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, said in the post.

Last month, it was reported that Samsung's Galaxy S24 series would come packed with AI features. According to the report, Samsung wants to make the upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra "the smartest AI phones ever", surpassing even Google's latest Pixel 8 lineup. The upcoming phones could include AI features resembling popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Google launched the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro last month with AI-backed features like Magic Editor and Audio Eraser. The phones, powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, bring AI integration to many of Google's native apps and services. It seems Samsung now intends to do the same with its Galaxy smartphones.

