Technology News
English Edition

Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India (2026): iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and More

iPhone Duo is the latest addition to the list of best smartphones in India that are offered in a 1TB storage option.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2026 08:00 IST
Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India (2026): iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and More

Here is the list of the best smartphones in India with 1TB of storage

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone Duo is Apple’s first passport-style foldable
  • iPhone 18 Pro features the latest A20 Pro chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Smartphones on the higher end of the price bracket no longer ship with support for expandable storage via a microSD card option. Even the handsets that previously offered this functionality, or the budget and mid-range devices that support a microSD card, do not allow users to install apps or offload certain file types to the external storage device. Hence, higher storage capacity is really important for power users who frequently install and use heavier apps. There are a limited number of phones that are available in India with a 1TB onboard storage option. Brands like Apple and Samsung offer 1TB storage options with their flagship candybar and foldable models.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best smartphones that you can buy with 1TB of storage in India in 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro was launched in India and other global markets on September 9 as the flagship handset from Apple, positioned below the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which features a larger battery and a bigger display. The iPhone 18 Pro is powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The smartphone continues to feature a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup. However, the main shooter now features a variable aperture. It also sports an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Center Stage.

iphone 18 pro max g360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Apple A20 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 48-megapixel (ultrawide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto); 18-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery: Up to 36 hours of video playback time (claimed)

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The price of the iPhone 18 Pro is set at Rs. 2,39,900 in India for the 1TB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the most premium Galaxy S series phone from the South Korean tech giant. The smartphone gets a redesigned rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It also gets the new Privacy Display functionality with the aim of curbing shoulder surfing, which is the most notable upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

samsung galaxy s26 ultra main big gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto); 12-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,000mAh; 60W (wired) + 25W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The 1TB storage option of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is offered at Rs 2,04,999.

iPhone Duo

The iPhone Duo was launched in India in September, along with the new iPhone 18 Pro series. The iPhone Duo is Apple's foldable smartphone. It gets a wide-folding or a passport-style form factor. The phone sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR cover display on the outside and a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding screen on the inside. The iPhone Duo is powered by the same chipset as the iPhone 18 Pro. Like the iPhone 18 Pro, it is offered with up to 2TB of internal storage. It gets a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system.

iphone duo g360 3

Key Specifications

  • Cover Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR
  • Foldable Display: 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR
  • Chipset: Apple A20 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 48-megapixel (ultrawide); 12-megapixel (selfie) + FaceTime Camera
  • Battery: 4,883mAh

iPhone Duo Price in India

The price of the 1TB storage option of the iPhone Duo is set at Rs. 3,74,900.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched before the iPhone Duo. Both foldables get the same passport-style form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 also marked Samsung's entry into the wide-folding smartphone market. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is the same as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It sports a 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display. Both panels refresh at up to 120Hz. The foldable packs a 4,800mAh battery. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

samsung galaxy z fold8 review1

Key Specifications

  • Cover Display: 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Foldable Display: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 10-megapixel (cover display selfie) + 10-megapixel (foldable display selfie)
  • Battery: 4,800mAh; 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced in India at Rs. 2,39,999 for the 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature was launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone is currently the company's flagship candybar handset, sitting below the Razr foldable models. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Motorola Signature. The handset boasts a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system and packs a 5,200mAh battery.

motorola signature gadgets 360 10

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display; 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)
  • Battery and charging: 5,200mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Motorola Signature Price in India

The 16GB + 1TB storage variant of the Motorola Signature is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 69,999. However, the smartphone is currently out of stock.

FAQs

1. Which foldable smartphone offers a 1TB storage option in India in 2026?

The iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra offer a 1TB storage option in India in 2026.

2. Which phone under Rs. 70,000 offers a 1TB storage option in India in 2026?

The Motorola Signature is the only phone that offers a 1TB storage option in India in 2026 under Rs. 70,000.

3. Which iPhone model can I get with a 1TB storage option in India in 2026?

Apple's iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are available with a 1TB storage option in India in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India 2026, Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India, iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone Duo, Motorola Signature, Apple, Samsung, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Claude Duet Explained: Features, Availability and How Anthropic’s Proactive AI Agent Works
Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India (2026): iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India (2026)
#Latest Stories
  1. HSBC Unveils RedCoin Stablecoin, Plans HK$100 Tokenised Fund Investments
  2. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Reno 16, More
  3. Realme 17 Pro Series Tipped to Feature 10,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
  4. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 Reportedly in the Works at EA's Respawn and Dice Studios
  5. WhatsApp Reels Shortcut for Chats Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  6. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  7. Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules
  8. Ethereum Postpones Glamsterdam Testing as Developers Warn of Contract Risks
  9. Vivo X500 Ultra Global Launch Seems Likely as Phone Appears in IMEI Database; Could Get a Camera Downgrade
  10. OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »