Smartphones on the higher end of the price bracket no longer ship with support for expandable storage via a microSD card option. Even the handsets that previously offered this functionality, or the budget and mid-range devices that support a microSD card, do not allow users to install apps or offload certain file types to the external storage device. Hence, higher storage capacity is really important for power users who frequently install and use heavier apps. There are a limited number of phones that are available in India with a 1TB onboard storage option. Brands like Apple and Samsung offer 1TB storage options with their flagship candybar and foldable models.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best smartphones that you can buy with 1TB of storage in India in 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro was launched in India and other global markets on September 9 as the flagship handset from Apple, positioned below the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which features a larger battery and a bigger display. The iPhone 18 Pro is powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The smartphone continues to feature a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup. However, the main shooter now features a variable aperture. It also sports an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Center Stage.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Apple A20 Pro

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB

Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 48-megapixel (ultrawide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto); 18-megapixel (selfie)

Battery: Up to 36 hours of video playback time (claimed)

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The price of the iPhone 18 Pro is set at Rs. 2,39,900 in India for the 1TB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the most premium Galaxy S series phone from the South Korean tech giant. The smartphone gets a redesigned rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It also gets the new Privacy Display functionality with the aim of curbing shoulder surfing, which is the most notable upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)

Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto); 12-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,000mAh; 60W (wired) + 25W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The 1TB storage option of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is offered at Rs 2,04,999.

iPhone Duo

The iPhone Duo was launched in India in September, along with the new iPhone 18 Pro series. The iPhone Duo is Apple's foldable smartphone. It gets a wide-folding or a passport-style form factor. The phone sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR cover display on the outside and a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding screen on the inside. The iPhone Duo is powered by the same chipset as the iPhone 18 Pro. Like the iPhone 18 Pro, it is offered with up to 2TB of internal storage. It gets a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system.

Key Specifications

Cover Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR

Foldable Display: 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR

Chipset: Apple A20 Pro

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB

Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 48-megapixel (ultrawide); 12-megapixel (selfie) + FaceTime Camera

Battery: 4,883mAh

iPhone Duo Price in India

The price of the 1TB storage option of the iPhone Duo is set at Rs. 3,74,900.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched before the iPhone Duo. Both foldables get the same passport-style form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 also marked Samsung's entry into the wide-folding smartphone market. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is the same as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It sports a 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display. Both panels refresh at up to 120Hz. The foldable packs a 4,800mAh battery. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Key Specifications

Cover Display: 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Foldable Display: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 10-megapixel (cover display selfie) + 10-megapixel (foldable display selfie)

Battery: 4,800mAh; 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced in India at Rs. 2,39,999 for the 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature was launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone is currently the company's flagship candybar handset, sitting below the Razr foldable models. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Motorola Signature. The handset boasts a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system and packs a 5,200mAh battery.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display; 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,200mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Motorola Signature Price in India

The 16GB + 1TB storage variant of the Motorola Signature is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 69,999. However, the smartphone is currently out of stock.

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