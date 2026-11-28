Smartphone makers frequently roll out new software updates for their devices for various reasons. The annual updates usually bring the latest OS versions to handsets, while others introduce new features and fixes for known bugs and security vulnerabilities. Users who wish to use their smartphones for a longer period of time, without upgrading their phones every couple of years, should choose models that receive at least five or more years of software updates. Most OEMs announce the years of software support their new phones will receive. However, others, particularly Apple, do not reveal details about the same, while following their usual software update cycles.

We have prepared a list of the best smartphones that are promised to receive five or more years of OS upgrades and security updates from their respective OEMs to help you make an informed buying decision.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year and is currently the tech giant's flagship Galaxy S series handset. At launch, the company announced that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is promised to receive seven major Android upgrades and seven years of security updates, which is the longest among most flagship phones. The handset ships with Android 16-based One UI 8, which is upgradable to Android 17-based One UI 9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and features up to 16GB of RAM.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB/16GB (RAM); 256GB/512GB/1TB (Storage)

Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto); 12-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,000mAh; 60W (wired) + 25W (wireless) fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option.

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is the tech giant's most affordable Pixel model. The phone was launched in India on February 18. Google promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the smartphone. It runs Android 16 out of the box. However, the company has already started rolling out the Android 17 update for the device. The Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It is the second most affordable phone in this list that is promised to receive more than five years of software updates.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Actua pOLED, 120Hz

Chipset: Google Tensor G4

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage

Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 13-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,100mAh; 45W (wired) fast charging

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

Google Pixel 10a is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 55,999.

iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro, which was launched in India and other global markets in September, is the latest addition to the list. Hence, the phone will likely receive software updates for the longest time. While Apple does not reveal the exact software support years, the tech giant generally rolls out new iOS versions for its flagship phones for six to seven years. The handset ships with the latest iOS 27 update. The phone is powered by the A20 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED; Up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Apple A20 Pro

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB

Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 48-megapixel (ultrawide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto); 18-megapixel (selfie)

Battery: Up to 36 hours of video playback time (claimed)

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the base 256GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy A27

The Samsung Galaxy A27, which was launched in India earlier this year, is the most affordable phone in this list. Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone. The Galaxy A27 runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box and is expected to receive the latest Android version soon. Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the smartphone. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: 6GB/8GB (RAM), 128GB/256GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 5-megapixel (ultrawide), 2-megapixel (macro); 12-megapixel (selfie)

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W (wired) charging

Samsung Galaxy A27 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A27 is currently listed on the Samsung India online store at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is the company's flagship candybar-style handset, which was launched in India earlier this year. The phone ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. However, the company has started rolling out the Android 17 update for the smartphone. At launch, Motorola announced that the Signature is promised to receive seven years of software support, including OS upgrades and security fixes. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm powers the handset.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO Extreme AMOLED display; 1Hz - 165Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 12GB (RAM); 512GB (Storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide); 50-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 5,200mAh; 90W (wired) + 50W (wireless) fast charging

Motorola Signature Price in India

Motorola Signature price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

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