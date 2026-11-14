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Best Smartphones With 512GB Storage in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, More

iPhone 18 Pro Max comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2026 11:30 IST
Best Smartphones With 512GB Storage in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, More

iPhone 18 Pro Max has IP68-rated dust and water resistance

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Highlights
  • Here are some of the best smartphones with 512GB storage
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 2,04,900
  • Pixel 11 Pro XL features a triple rear camera setup
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Smartphones with 512GB of internal storage are a recommended option for users who want to keep their files, images, videos and other content accessible without relying on external storage cards or cloud storage. Many top brands in India offer devices with up to 512GB onboard storage. They also have high-refresh-rate displays, leading processors, advanced camera systems, and large batteries.  If you are someone who is planning to upgrade to a smartphone with 512GB of storage, we here have listed the best options worth considering across different price segments.

Our picks include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17T, OnePlus 15R, and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
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iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is Apple's latest premium handset in India. It comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. It features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Apple's A20 Pro chipset under the hood and supports the Apple Intelligence features.

It has a triple rear camera system, comprising a 48-megapixel Fusion main sensor with variable aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel Fusion telephoto camera. It also includes an 18-megapixel front-facing Center Stage camera. It has an aluminium unibody design. This model also has the signature Dynamic Island and an Always-On display. It has IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Apple A20 Pro
  • RAM and Storage: 512GB storage configuration available
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel Fusion main, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 48-megapixel Fusion telephoto
  • Front Camera: 18-megapixel

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 2,04,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India. It comes in Black, Silver, Glacier, and a new Burgundy colour.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a premium Android smartphone suitable for users who frequently record long videos and access AI-based features. It is offered in a 512GB storage configuration in India. It has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. 

For photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage
  • Rear Cameras:200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB storage variant with 12GB of RAM is listed at Rs. 1,59,999 in India. It is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

Xiaomi 17T

The Chinese tech brand recently increased the price of the Xiaomi 17T in India; still, it's a decent option for shoppers who want a smartphone with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage without spending as much as they would on premium flagship devices. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor powers the Xiaomi 17T. It has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate;
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 67W wired charging

Xiaomi 17T Price in India

The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model of the Xiaomi 17T is priced at Rs. 74,999. The 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 17T is now listed at Rs. 69,999. It is available in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes. 

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is another 512GB storage smartphone worth considering. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. It has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated build. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,400mAh, 80W wired charging

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. You can get it in Mint Breeze, Charcoal Black, and Electric Violet shades. 

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is another premium smartphone that offers 512GB of storage in India. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is equipped with Google's Tensor G6 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of RAM. It boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

For selfies and video calls, the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 42-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,115 mAh battery and supports wired fast charging and 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. This model includes Google's Titan M3 security coprocessor and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Google Tensor G6
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 48-megapixel telephoto
  • Front Camera: 42-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,115mAh, 25W wireless charging

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. It is offered in Canyon, Olive, Fog, and Obsidian colours. 

FAQs

Which is the best premium smartphone with 512GB storage?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL are premium models with 512GB storage configurations

Which chipset is used in the Xiaomi 17T?

Xiaomi 17T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor

Which is the most affordable phone among these 512GB smartphones?

Among the smartphones listed, the OnePlus 15R is the more affordable option.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design
  • Fantastic display
  • Magic Capture is genuinely excellent
  • Rambler is one of the best voice-typing tools on Android, full stop
  • Solid cameras
  • 7 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • More expensive than last year (Pro XL model)
  • Google AI Pro is now bundled for 6 months instead of a full year
  • HiLight is more of a design element than a useful feature, with no third-party app support
  • Not built for serious gaming
  • Wired charging still behind the competition
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5115mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Excellent sustained performance
  • Versatile cameras with new Pro controls and amazing video recording support
  • Excellent display
  • Faster wired charging
  • Bad
  • Design-wise, too similar to the 17 Pro Max
  • Large and noticeably heavy
  • Expensive, especially in India
  • Limited real-world gains from the new camera hardware
  • Long-range zoom still trails some rivals
Read detailed Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 27
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17T, OnePlus 15R, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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