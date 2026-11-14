Smartphones with 512GB of internal storage are a recommended option for users who want to keep their files, images, videos and other content accessible without relying on external storage cards or cloud storage. Many top brands in India offer devices with up to 512GB onboard storage. They also have high-refresh-rate displays, leading processors, advanced camera systems, and large batteries. If you are someone who is planning to upgrade to a smartphone with 512GB of storage, we here have listed the best options worth considering across different price segments.

Our picks include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17T, OnePlus 15R, and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is Apple's latest premium handset in India. It comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. It features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Apple's A20 Pro chipset under the hood and supports the Apple Intelligence features.

It has a triple rear camera system, comprising a 48-megapixel Fusion main sensor with variable aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel Fusion telephoto camera. It also includes an 18-megapixel front-facing Center Stage camera. It has an aluminium unibody design. This model also has the signature Dynamic Island and an Always-On display. It has IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Apple A20 Pro

RAM and Storage: 512GB storage configuration available

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel Fusion main, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 48-megapixel Fusion telephoto

Front Camera: 18-megapixel

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 2,04,900 for the 512GB storage variant in India. It comes in Black, Silver, Glacier, and a new Burgundy colour.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a premium Android smartphone suitable for users who frequently record long videos and access AI-based features. It is offered in a 512GB storage configuration in India. It has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

For photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras:200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Camera: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB storage variant with 12GB of RAM is listed at Rs. 1,59,999 in India. It is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

Xiaomi 17T

The Chinese tech brand recently increased the price of the Xiaomi 17T in India; still, it's a decent option for shoppers who want a smartphone with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage without spending as much as they would on premium flagship devices. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor powers the Xiaomi 17T. It has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate;

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 67W wired charging

Xiaomi 17T Price in India

The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model of the Xiaomi 17T is priced at Rs. 74,999. The 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 17T is now listed at Rs. 69,999. It is available in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is another 512GB storage smartphone worth considering. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. It has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated build.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh, 80W wired charging

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. You can get it in Mint Breeze, Charcoal Black, and Electric Violet shades.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is another premium smartphone that offers 512GB of storage in India. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is equipped with Google's Tensor G6 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of RAM. It boasts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

For selfies and video calls, the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 42-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,115 mAh battery and supports wired fast charging and 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. This model includes Google's Titan M3 security coprocessor and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 48-megapixel telephoto

Front Camera: 42-megapixel

Battery: 5,115mAh, 25W wireless charging

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. It is offered in Canyon, Olive, Fog, and Obsidian colours.

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