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  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Launch Next Year With an Improved Privacy Display, Higher Price Tag, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Launch Next Year With an Improved Privacy Display, Higher Price Tag, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly launch with a redesigned rear camera module.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 16:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Launch Next Year With an Improved Privacy Display, Higher Price Tag, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might offer improved screen quality
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a panel with better viewing angles
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched earlier this year as the flagship Galaxy S series handset from the tech giant. With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung introduced its new Privacy Display feature with the aim of curbing shoulder surfing. The hardware-based solution dims the wide-viewing pixels of the display to reduce the viewing angles. Now, a tipster claims that the tech giant is working on the next-generation Privacy Display functionality, which is said to bring multiple improvements over its predecessor. The enhanced Privacy Display is said to ship with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, which could be unveiled early next year.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Price (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sawyer Galox (@Sawyergalox) claims Samsung has started working on the second generation of the Privacy Display functionality, with plans to offer improvements on various fronts. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with the new Privacy Display. It is expected to deliver higher resolution when the Privacy Display functionality is enabled.

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Apart from this, the tech giant is reportedly planning to improve the overall viewing angles of the panel, while also enhancing the quality and clarity of the panel. Further, the leaker claims that the new hardware improvements could result in a notable price increase. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly debut with a starting price tag between $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) and $1,500 (about Rs. 1,43,000).

The new leaked pricing is slightly higher than earlier anticipated figures. Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be launched at a starting price of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000) in the US, $1,499 (about Rs. 1,45,000) in South Korea, and between $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,45,000) and $1,549 (about Rs. 1,50,000) in select global markets. However, it is worth noting that the tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

Introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Privacy Display feature aims to curb shoulder surfing. Users can enable the privacy feature for specific apps, messages, passwords, and other banner notifications. It uses wide-viewing and narrow-viewing pixels. When the feature is enabled, the wide-viewing pixels are turned off, significantly reducing the viewing angles. Interestingly, after launch, users started complaining about reduced pixel density and resolution when the functionality is enabled.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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