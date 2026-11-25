Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to lose its laser autofocus module, which would mark a change to the camera setup on the company's flagship phone. The South Korean tech giant has used the component on its Ultra-series phones since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The latest leak follows earlier reports that the Galaxy S27 Ultra could also lose its dedicated 3x telephoto camera. The Galaxy S27 lineup is expected to launch in global markets early next year.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Details Tipped

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that Samsung will remove both the laser autofocus module and the dedicated 3x telephoto camera from the Galaxy S27 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This could explain why previously leaked images of the phone do not show a separate cutout for the laser autofocus module.

Samsung has used laser autofocus on its Ultra phones since the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although it isn't the only autofocus option the company offers. Some of its other flagship phones use systems built into the camera sensor instead. The latest leak does not reveal whether the company plans to use the same approach on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The same tipster had previously shared an image of the purported Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro, showing a horizontal camera island on both phones. This would be a departure from the vertical camera arrangement on their predecessors. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also tipped to feature three rear cameras, compared to the four-camera setup on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Images of third-party lens protectors for the Galaxy S27 series have also surfaced, suggesting that Samsung could use two different rear camera designs across the lineup. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are tipped to retain vertically arranged cameras, while the Pro and Ultra models could feature a horizontal layout with separate cutouts for the three cameras. The similar designs suggest that the two higher-end models could share some camera hardware.