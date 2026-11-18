Samsung is expected to release One UI 9.5 as its next software update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. While One UI 9.0 is still making its way to supported devices, the upcoming version is reportedly being tested with new interface changes and Galaxy AI features. It is expected to be based on Android 17, although the update may not reach every device currently eligible for One UI 9.0, depending on Samsung's software support commitments.

Based on Samsung's software update policy and previous rollout patterns, the following Galaxy smartphones and tablets are expected to receive the One UI 9.5 update, according to Gizmochina.

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy F Series

Galaxy XCover Series

One UI 9.5 Features, Availability

One UI 9.5 is reportedly being tested with interface changes, including a redesigned Phone app search interface that could move the search button to the bottom navigation bar for easier access. The update is also expected to bring additional Galaxy AI features and other improvements, although Samsung has yet to reveal details or announce a rollout timeline.