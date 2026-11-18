Samsung One UI 9.5 could arrive on dozens of Galaxy devices
The Galaxy S26, S25 and S24 series models may receive the update
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 and S10 series may get One UI 9.5
Advertisement
Samsung is expected to release One UI 9.5 as its next software update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. While One UI 9.0 is still making its way to supported devices, the upcoming version is reportedly being tested with new interface changes and Galaxy AI features. It is expected to be based on Android 17, although the update may not reach every device currently eligible for One UI 9.0, depending on Samsung's software support commitments.
Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Eligible Devices List
Based on Samsung's software update policy and previous rollout patterns, the following Galaxy smartphones and tablets are expected to receive the One UI 9.5 update, according to Gizmochina.
One UI 9.5 is reportedly being tested with interface changes, including a redesigned Phone app search interface that could move the search button to the bottom navigation bar for easier access. The update is also expected to bring additional Galaxy AI features and other improvements, although Samsung has yet to reveal details or announce a rollout timeline.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
More