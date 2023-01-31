Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event scheduled to commence at 11:30pm on February 1. Ahead of the launch event, a new Samsung OS version, One UI 5.1, has been tipped to launch alongside the flagship smartphone series. A tipster has revealed the features that users could expect from Samsung's latest software update.

According to a report by WinFuture, Samsung is set to update One UI 5.0 to the One UI 5.1 version soon. Just like its predecessor, the latest One UI 5.1 will also run on Android 13, with added features, fixes, and performance improvements.

The WinFuture report revealed a list of new features users can expect on One UI 5.1, the latest OS from Samsung. The new OS is expected to feature on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at launch, the report suggests.

In terms of new camera features, according to the report, a new effects button could be added on the side of the camera viewfinder screen that will allow users to easily change the hue of selfies taken from their device's front-facing camera. A new Expert RAW app is also expected to be featured on One UI 5.1, which will allow users to capture, edit, and export high-quality images in RAW format.

The Gallery app on UI 5.1 is also expected to change, with the introduction of a Shared Family Album, which uses AI to recognize faces automatically and recommends adding them to an album that can be shared with family members.

A new battery widget could also be expected on the new Samsung OS, while an intuitive illustrative-style weather widget is also expected to arrive. Another aesthetic introduction could be the ability for users to choose home and lock screen backgrounds based on current activity, which means users will be able to customize looks for work, sport, different times of the day, etc.

Connectivity features on Samsung One UI 5.1 is expected to allow users to share and collaborate on albums, notes, and calendars, that can be shared across messenger, email, and social media. Samsung is also expected to introduce the ability for users to connect their Galaxy Book's mouse, keyboard, or trackpad with their Galaxy smartphone.

According to the report, AI-assisted Bixby text calls will allow users to automatically answer calls and find out the purpose of the call, while the information revealed by the caller will be displayed in text chat, to which replies can be sent with just a tap, or by typing them out. Bixby text calls are expected to be initially available only in English and Korean.

However, it is important to note that Samsung has not officially confirmed any features that could be expected on its latest Samsung One UI 5.1, as yet.

