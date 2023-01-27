Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 January 2023 19:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

The Galaxy S23 lineup will reportedly use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

Highlights
  • The high-end Ultra model is teased to sport powerful night-vision camera
  • It is also tipped to record portrait videos in 4K quality at 30fps
  • Earlier this week, Europe prices for the Galaxy S23 series were tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones is one of the most anticipated this year. The series is said to launch with three models, all expected to be unveiled at the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 models are expected to comprise the base model, a Pro model, and a high-end Ultra variant. Several leaks and tips about the upcoming smartphones have emerged over the past few months. After a recent tip about the price of the S22 series successors in Europe, a new leak suggests the price at which the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in India.

According to a tweet by Twitter user No Name (@chunvn8888), the base Galaxy S23 model is expected to be priced at Rs. 79,999. The 8GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000) in several European markets, according to a previous report.

The same tweet suggested that the 8GB+256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available at Rs. 89,999. The European variant of the same phone is expected to launch at EUR 1,209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200).

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,14,999 in the Indian market, according to the aforementioned tweet. The same is expected to be priced at EUR 1,409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000) in select European markets.

An earlier report suggested that the models might be offered in four colour variants - Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. According to another earlier report, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Recently, official accessories of the S23 series were also leaked, showing phone cases in multiple colour options and finishes, equipped with a stretchable hand grip, a kickstand, or a card holder.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Argo Blockchain Accused of Misleading IPO Investors, Served with Lawsuit
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G to Offer 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Why Are Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Laying Off Employees?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in India
  5. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Colour Options, RAM, Storage Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Global Pricing Tipped: All Details
  8. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Mission Majnu Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Coca-Cola Phone Officially Revealed, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  2. Airtel Introduces Rs. 489 and Rs. 509 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 60GB Data
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Argo Blockchain Accused of Misleading IPO Investors, Served with Lawsuit
  5. Moto E13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Early Next Month
  6. Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations
  7. Jio Launches 5G Services in Seven Northeast Cities, Network Now Live in 191 Cities in India
  8. Meta to Reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts in Coming Weeks
  9. Coinbase Considering Appeal as Netherlands Hits Crypto Exchange With $3.5 Million Fine : All Details
  10. Google Pixel Tablet Image Leaks Online; Suggests Only One Model May Be Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.