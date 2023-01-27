Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones is one of the most anticipated this year. The series is said to launch with three models, all expected to be unveiled at the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 models are expected to comprise the base model, a Pro model, and a high-end Ultra variant. Several leaks and tips about the upcoming smartphones have emerged over the past few months. After a recent tip about the price of the S22 series successors in Europe, a new leak suggests the price at which the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in India.

According to a tweet by Twitter user No Name (@chunvn8888), the base Galaxy S23 model is expected to be priced at Rs. 79,999. The 8GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000) in several European markets, according to a previous report.

The same tweet suggested that the 8GB+256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available at Rs. 89,999. The European variant of the same phone is expected to launch at EUR 1,209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200).

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,14,999 in the Indian market, according to the aforementioned tweet. The same is expected to be priced at EUR 1,409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000) in select European markets.

An earlier report suggested that the models might be offered in four colour variants - Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. According to another earlier report, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Recently, official accessories of the S23 series were also leaked, showing phone cases in multiple colour options and finishes, equipped with a stretchable hand grip, a kickstand, or a card holder.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.