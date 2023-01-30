Samsung is preparing to unveil its flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 on February 1. Ahead of its launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, a tipster has revealed details of the storage technology on the 128GB storage variant of the vanilla Galaxy S23. It has been claimed that the base storage configuration of the upcoming flagship smartphone could arrive with older and slower storage technology than other models launching as part of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Tipster Ice Universe claims that the 128GB storage variant of the vanilla Galaxy S23, which is the base model expected to be available on the upcoming flagship lineup, could be equipped with a slower UFS 3.1 storage technology while other models on the lineup including the Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and other storage variants of the vanilla Galaxy S23 (tipped to launch with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage) is likely to feature the latest UFS 4.0 storage technology.

However, the 128GB storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could feature LPDDR5X RAM, like other models on the upcoming flagship lineup from the South Korean conglomerate, according to a report by NotebookCheck.

According to the tipster, the reason behind Samsung choosing to skip including the latest storage technology on the base variant could be because only one Japanese manufacturer, Kioxia, produces 128GB UFS 4.0 units. These modules are not known to offer any significant performance improvement as compared to Samsung's UFS 3.1 technology, which could have prompted the company to steer clear of including the latest storage technology on the base variant on the flagship lineup, according to the tipster.

The Samsung Galaxy 23 is expected to be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1, featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 resolution) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone will reportedly powered by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S23 could house a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be a 12-megapixel sensor, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.