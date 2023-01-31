Technology News

Facebook Asks UK Tribunal to Block $3.7 Billion Mass Action Lawsuit Over Market Dominance

The lawsuit claims users should get compensation for the economic value they would have received if Facebook was not in a dominant market position.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 January 2023 13:04 IST
Facebook Asks UK Tribunal to Block $3.7 Billion Mass Action Lawsuit Over Market Dominance

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's lawyers said the claimed losses ignore the “economic value” Facebook provides

Highlights
  • Meta’s data practices are said to violate prohibition on dominant firms
  • Meta said the lawsuit was entirely without merit
  • Its facing a mass action on behalf of around 45 million users in Britain

Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to GBP 3 billion (roughly Rs. 30,300 crore) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data.

Meta, the parent company of the Facebook group, is facing a mass action brought on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in Britain.

Legal academic Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, who is bringing the case, said Facebook users were not properly compensated for the value of personal data that they had to provide to use the platform.

Her lawyers said users should get compensation for the economic value they would have received if Facebook was not in a dominant position in the market for social networks.

But Meta said the lawsuit was “entirely without merit” and should not be allowed to proceed. Its lawyers said the claimed losses ignore the “economic value” Facebook provides.

Lovdahl Gormsen's lawyers on Monday asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to certify the case under the UK's collective proceedings regime – which is roughly equivalent to the class action regime in the United States.

A decision to certify collective proceedings will depend on whether the tribunal decides that the individual cases can appropriately be dealt with together, rather than on their merits.

Ronit Kreisberger, representing Lovdahl Gormsen, told the tribunal that “Meta's data practices violate the prohibition on abusive conduct by dominant firms”.

“There is unquestionably a case for Meta to answer at trial,” Kreisberger argued.

But lawyers representing Meta said the lawsuit wrongly assumes that any “excess profits” it might make equates to a financial loss suffered by individual Facebook users.

This approach “takes no account whatsoever of the significant economic value of the service provided by Facebook”, Marie Demetriou said in court documents.

She said Lovdahl Gormsen's estimate of potential claimants' total losses – GBP 3 billion, including interest – is “at the very least wildly inflated”.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Featured video of the day
Truke BG X1: A Replaement for Gaming Headphones?

Related Stories

Facebook Asks UK Tribunal to Block $3.7 Billion Mass Action Lawsuit Over Market Dominance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: All Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  3. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  5. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  6. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio Support Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications and Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Review: Checks All the Boxes but at What Cost?
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 8 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
  2. Facebook Asks UK Tribunal to Block $3.7 Billion Mass Action Lawsuit Over Market Dominance
  3. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. FTX Sues Voyager Digital as One Bankrupt Firm Seeks to Claw Back $446 Million in Loan Payments From Another
  5. Michael Jackson’s Nephew Cast as Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic on the Late ‘King of Pop’
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Will Reportedly Arrive in the US Later This Year, Says CEO Carl Pei
  7. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for February 6: All Details
  8. Samsung Expects Smartphone Demand to Decline YoY as Firm Reports 69 Percent Plunge in Quarterly Profit
  9. Twitter Working to Introduce Payments Feature Amid Drop in Advertising Income: Report
  10. Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Guarantors Should be Named, US Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.