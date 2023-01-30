Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 11.30pm IST (10am PST) on February 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2023 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to have three distinct models

Samsung is all set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year on February 1. The in-person live event will be held in San Francisco and it will begin at 11.30pm IST (10am PST). The event is expected to see the high-profile Galaxy S23 series to debut with three models — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new Samsung phones will succeed the Galaxy S22 models that were launched last year. Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Book 3 series at the event.

Here's everything that we know about the upcoming devices and all the details to help you watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream

The South Korean tech giant will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at 11:30pm IST on February 1. The in-person event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website, Newsroom site, and Youtube channel. You can also watch the event live from the video player embedded below.

The new Galaxy S series smartphones, which are expected to include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, will make their debut at the event. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra models. Samsung has already started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming flagship handsets and laptops in India. Users can pre-book the smartphones with a token payment of Rs. 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series price (expected)

The price of the vanilla Galaxy S23 is tipped to start at Rs. 79,999 in India. The 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant of the model could be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000) in several European markets. The 8GB RAM +256GB storage version of Galaxy S23+ is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 89,999, while the European variant is expected to be priced at EUR 1,209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200). The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,14,999 in India, while it could be priced at EUR 1,409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000) in select European markets. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the pricing details.

All three phones are said to come in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac shades.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ specifications (expected)

Specifications of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked on several occasions running up to the launch and are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

All three phones are tipped to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The regular model could sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, whereas the Galaxy S23+ is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display. The displays are expected to offer HDR10+ support and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. The camera setup is also said to comprise a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. They are tipped to pack a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S23 may offer up to 256GB of onboard storage, whereas the Galaxy S23+ is expected to feature up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S23 is said to pack a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. The Galaxy S23+ could be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications (expected)

Previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz, 500ppi pixel density, and HDR10+ support. The display could come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

It is rumoured to come with a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS. The camera unit could also include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter along with two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters. For selfies, there might be a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series specifications (expected)

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is expected to come with a stylus and a 360-degree hinge. It could run on Windows 11 and is said to be powered by a 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It is likely to feature a 14-inch display as well.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptop is expected to come in two screen sizes — 14-inch and 16-inch 3K AMOLED displays. It could be offered with two processor options — 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7. There could also be 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. It is expected to pack Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro's 14-inch variant is expected to be backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch model is said to get a 76Wh battery.

