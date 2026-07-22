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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Chip: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra runs on Android 17-based One UI 9.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Z Fold Ultra model serves as direct successor to Fold 7

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Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy powers the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
  • The foldable handset comes with new Galaxy AI features
  • Samsung has upgraded battery capacity from 4,400mAh to 5,000mAh
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was launched in India on Wednesday at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in London. The South Korean tech conglomerate has changed its foldable nomenclature this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra serving as the true direct successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. sports an 8-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price in India, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2.03 lakh) for the 256GB storage variant. In India, it starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The handset is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 2,19,999 and Rs. 2,59,999, respectively.

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Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in Graphite, Cream, and Violet Shadow colourways. Customers purchasing the handset through Samsung's online store can also pick up an exclusive Green Shadow finish. Pre-orders for the new foldable have commenced in select markets.

As part of the launch offers, customers can choose between a Rs. 10,000 upgrade bonus or up to Rs. 9,000 instant cashback on bank and UPI transactions. Moreover, buyers can opt for up to 30 months of no-cost EMI with zero down payment through select NBFC partners or up to nine months of no-cost EMI via participating banks.

Samsung is also offering a free two-year Samsung Care+ protection plan with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Customers can also additionally opt for the Galaxy Forever programme, which combines Samsung Care+ accidental damage protection with an assured buyback value of up to 55 percent. The plan is available at Rs. 1,084 per month for 24 months under a no-cost EMI option.

You can follow our live coverage of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra runs on Android 17-based One UI 9. It features an 8-inch AMOLED internal display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display, with both panels offering a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The main screen is rated to deliver up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and gets an anti-reflective finish. The cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, while Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is used on the rear panel.

The foldable introduces Samsung's new Flex Titanium technology, which uses a titanium-alloy film and an enhanced titanium frame. The tech giant claims this strengthens display support while absorbing pressure and impact. The technology is also advertised to reduce the visibility of the display crease over time.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. There is also an expanded graphite cooling structure for improved heat dissipation.

On the software front, Samsung claims to have expanded Galaxy AI functionality with Now Brief, Now Nudge, and Gemini Intelligence. The company says Gemini can perform automated actions across more than 40 supported apps and services. Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM) is claimed to be able to bring together notes, images, recordings, files, and documents into a unified workspace. Apart from this, One UI 9 includes a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard for viewing AI automations in one place.

On the optics front, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a 10-megapixel camera on both the internal and cover display for selfies and video calls.

The company says it has upgraded the 200-megapixel mode with HDR support, while the ultra-wide-angle shooter supports macro photography. Samsung also claims improved Nightography. The handset supports up to 8K video recording at 30fps, along with the company's new APV codec and Cine LUT functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging along with 20W wireless charging.

Connectivity options on the foldable handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra measures 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm, while its dimensions when folded are 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm. It weighs 215g. It also carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging along with 20W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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