Qualcomm and MediaTek are set to launch their new flagship mobile platforms this month. Both chipmakers have already confirmed that MediaTek's event and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2026 will see the unveiling of two mobile chipsets, unlike last year, which only saw the debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, respectively. While MediaTek is expected to market its SoCs as Dimensity 9600 and Dimensity 9600 Pro, Qualcomm might launch the new mobile chipsets as Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Now, the upcoming flagship chipsets from both tech giants have been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing their performance.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Performance (Expected)

Unspecified Xiaomi and Oppo devices have been listed on the Geekbench 7 benchmarking platform with the model numbers M1544F and PMX110, respectively. Notebookcheck reports that the listings belong to a Xiaomi reference device, which was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, with the model number QTI SM8975. On the other hand, the PMX110 model belongs to the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which was spotted with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, identified by the model number Mediatek MT6995.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset outperformed the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC in terms of single-core and multi-core performance, along with peak clock speed. The Snapdragon 8 series SoC managed to score 3,582 and 12,247 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip scored 3,242 and 11,132 on the two benchmarking tests, respectively.

Similarly, Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset is shown to feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.11GHz. This makes it one of the first mobile platforms to go past a peak clock speed of 5GHz, reaching close to desktop-level performance.

On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC is listed with three efficiency cores with a base clock speed of 3.10GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The scores and base clock speed of the three clusters of MediaTek's upcoming flagship SoC are notably lower than those of its competitor.

Qualcomm is scheduled to host the Snapdragon Summit 2026 between September 22 and September 24, during which the chipmaker will launch the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets. Meanwhile, MediaTek will launch the Dimensity 9600 Pro and Dimensity 9600 SoCs on September 15. More details will be revealed on the day of their launch.

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