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Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Outperforms MediaTek’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Chipset

Qualcomm’s unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC was reportedly tested on a Xiaomi reference device.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 17:07 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Outperforms MediaTek’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Chipset

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC could be built on a 2nm process

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Highlights
  • Snapdragon and MediaTek SoCs appeared on Geekbench
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro will launch this month
  • Qualcomm has yet to confirm the name of the new SoC
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Qualcomm and MediaTek are set to launch their new flagship mobile platforms this month. Both chipmakers have already confirmed that MediaTek's event and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2026 will see the unveiling of two mobile chipsets, unlike last year, which only saw the debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, respectively. While MediaTek is expected to market its SoCs as Dimensity 9600 and Dimensity 9600 Pro, Qualcomm might launch the new mobile chipsets as Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Now, the upcoming flagship chipsets from both tech giants have been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing their performance.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Performance (Expected)

Unspecified Xiaomi and Oppo devices have been listed on the Geekbench 7 benchmarking platform with the model numbers M1544F and PMX110, respectively. Notebookcheck reports that the listings belong to a Xiaomi reference device, which was powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, with the model number QTI SM8975. On the other hand, the PMX110 model belongs to the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which was spotted with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, identified by the model number Mediatek MT6995.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset outperformed the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC in terms of single-core and multi-core performance, along with peak clock speed. The Snapdragon 8 series SoC managed to score 3,582 and 12,247 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip scored 3,242 and 11,132 on the two benchmarking tests, respectively.

Similarly, Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset is shown to feature three efficiency cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.03GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.11GHz. This makes it one of the first mobile platforms to go past a peak clock speed of 5GHz, reaching close to desktop-level performance.

On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC is listed with three efficiency cores with a base clock speed of 3.10GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The scores and base clock speed of the three clusters of MediaTek's upcoming flagship SoC are notably lower than those of its competitor.

Qualcomm is scheduled to host the Snapdragon Summit 2026 between September 22 and September 24, during which the chipmaker will launch the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets. Meanwhile, MediaTek will launch the Dimensity 9600 Pro and Dimensity 9600 SoCs on September 15. More details will be revealed on the day of their launch.

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Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, Qualcomm, MediaTek
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Outperforms MediaTek’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Chipset
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