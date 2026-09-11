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iQOO 16 Design, Colourway Revealed as Firm Confirms Major Camera Upgrade

iQOO 16 will be equipped with a redesigned rear camera module.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 17:11 IST
iQOO 16 Design, Colourway Revealed as Firm Confirms Major Camera Upgrade

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

iQOO 16 will feature a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 might feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • iQOO 16 will sport the new Samsung AMOLED display
  • iQOO has yet to announce the exact launch date
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iQOO 16 is confirmed to be launched in China later this month as the Vivo sub-brand's latest flagship smartphone. The upcoming handset will be unveiled along with the new iQOO Pad Ultra, the company's top-of-the-line tablet. The tech firm recently began teasing the debut of the new phone, teasing its design. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed the design and colourway of the soon-to-be-launched iQOO 16, showing the smartphone with a redesigned rear camera module. The smartphone maker has also teased that the iQOO 16 will be launched with a significant camera upgrade over its predecessor in terms of zooming capabilities.

iQOO 16 Design, Specifications Teased

In a post on X, the smartphone maker revealed the design of the upcoming iQOO 16. The smartphone is shown to sport a flat rear panel, similar to its predecessor. However, the tech firm redesigned the camera island. Housed inside a square-shaped deco, with a raised boundary around it, the iQOO 16 is now equipped with a “robotic arm” (translated from Chinese) design, which connects the three camera lenses.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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The Vivo sub-brand says that the iQOO 16's camera layout forms a “navigator” (translated from Chinese) symbol. The smartphone will also feature a glass rear panel, with a new “hexagonal tech pattern”. The smartphone will be available for purchase in at least a Light Chasing colour option, which is similar to the Apex Edition of the iQOO 15.

Further, the image of the iQOO 16 shows the text “100x tele lens” inside the rear camera module. This confirms that the smartphone will deliver up to 100x digital zoom capabilities. It will also feature a triple rear camera setup, with primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto cameras, similar to its predecessor. Further, the handset is shown to feature a flat metal mid-frame. The power button and the volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, along with multiple antenna bands. The LED flash is shown to be placed outside the deco.

We already know that the iQOO 16 will be launched in China at the end of this month. The smartphone is confirmed to be equipped with a new gaming chip, along with the company's next-generation Monster Super Engine. The iQOO 16 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite series flagship chipset. Moreover, the tech firm claims that the phone will provide console-like ray tracing effects, along with enhanced visual quality.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO, iQOO 16 Design, iQOO 16 Launch, iQOO 16 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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