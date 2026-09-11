Apple has introduced AppleCare One Family, a new device protection plan for customers in the US. The subscription expands Apple's existing AppleCare One offering to cover devices belonging to multiple members of the same family. It is designed for households that want to manage AppleCare coverage through a single plan rather than maintain separate subscriptions for individual devices. Apple has announced the service for the US, with availability set to begin later this month.

Apple Expands AppleCare One With New Family Plan for Six People

MacRumors reports that the AppleCare One Family subscription costs $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,800) per month in the US, with coverage extending across eligible products used by members of a Family Sharing group. Coverage also extends to theft or loss involving eligible iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch models, while the subscription retains the benefits available through AppleCare+.

Apple says there is no annual claim limit for accidental damage and warranty claims, while the family group can make up to six theft and loss claims each year.

The subscription can also include qualifying Apple products that family members purchased before signing up. Apple says most devices that are less than four years old and in good working condition can qualify, although a diagnostic check or inspection may be required. The company also allows users to add or manage covered products through an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Adding more qualifying products does not change the subscription's $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,800) monthly charge. Apple also says new devices purchased by members will join the coverage automatically, without an additional fee.

Family Sharing is required to use the service, and it must be set up through Settings on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. The organiser can then invite up to five other members, allowing the plan to cover up to six people in total.

Customers can open Settings > General > AppleCare & Warranty to add, remove or swap products, provided the devices meet the eligibility requirements and are linked to their Apple Account.

AppleCare One Family builds on AppleCare One, the multi-device subscription Apple introduced in the US in July 2025. The earlier AppleCare One subscription remains priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) a month and covers three products, according to MacRumors. Each additional product costs a further $5.99 (roughly Rs. 600) per month. AppleCare One is now also available in Australia, France, Germany and the UK.

AppleCare One Family is said to be available in the US from September 14. The company has not announced availability for other markets.