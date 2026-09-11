Technology News
English Edition

Apple Launches AppleCare One Family Plan With Multi-Device Coverage for Six People

Family Sharing is required to use the service, and it must be set up through Settings on an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 16:23 IST
Apple Launches AppleCare One Family Plan With Multi-Device Coverage for Six People

Photo Credit: Apple

New Apple devices will join the plan automatically

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Eligible existing devices can be added to the subscription
  • Families can make up to six theft and loss claims yearly
  • Family Sharing must be set up before using the plan
Advertisement

Apple has introduced AppleCare One Family, a new device protection plan for customers in the US. The subscription expands Apple's existing AppleCare One offering to cover devices belonging to multiple members of the same family. It is designed for households that want to manage AppleCare coverage through a single plan rather than maintain separate subscriptions for individual devices. Apple has announced the service for the US, with availability set to begin later this month.

Apple Expands AppleCare One With New Family Plan for Six People

MacRumors reports that the AppleCare One Family subscription costs $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,800) per month in the US, with coverage extending across eligible products used by members of a Family Sharing group. Coverage also extends to theft or loss involving eligible iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch models, while the subscription retains the benefits available through AppleCare+.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

Apple says there is no annual claim limit for accidental damage and warranty claims, while the family group can make up to six theft and loss claims each year. 

The subscription can also include qualifying Apple products that family members purchased before signing up. Apple says most devices that are less than four years old and in good working condition can qualify, although a diagnostic check or inspection may be required. The company also allows users to add or manage covered products through an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Adding more qualifying products does not change the subscription's $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,800) monthly charge. Apple also says new devices purchased by members will join the coverage automatically, without an additional fee.

Family Sharing is required to use the service, and it must be set up through Settings on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. The organiser can then invite up to five other members, allowing the plan to cover up to six people in total.

Customers can open Settings > General > AppleCare & Warranty to add, remove or swap products, provided the devices meet the eligibility requirements and are linked to their Apple Account.

AppleCare One Family builds on AppleCare One, the multi-device subscription Apple introduced in the US in July 2025. The earlier AppleCare One subscription remains priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) a month and covers three products, according to MacRumors. Each additional product costs a further $5.99 (roughly Rs. 600) per month. AppleCare One is now also available in Australia, France, Germany and the UK.

AppleCare One Family is said to be available in the US from September 14. The company has not announced availability for other markets.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AppleCare One Family, AppleCare One, AppleCare Plus, Apple Family Sharing, AppleCare, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple services
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Design and More

Related Stories

Apple Launches AppleCare One Family Plan With Multi-Device Coverage for Six People
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How the Upcoming iQOO 16 Will Look: See Specs
  2. Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power Go on Sale in India for the First Time
  3. Here's When the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Will Launch in India: See Specs
  4. AMD Ryzen 7500 and Ryzen 5 5500F Desktop Processors Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Lets Users Add Tagged Posts to Their Main Profile Grid
  2. BGMI 4.6 Update Set to Arrive on September 16 With Supernatural Midnight Hunters Theme Mode
  3. India Adopts Digital Rupee for Bond Transaction Settlements
  4. iQOO 16 Design, Colourway Revealed as Firm Confirms Major Camera Upgrade
  5. AMD Ryzen 7500 and Ryzen 5 5500F Desktop Processors Launched: Specifications, Features
  6. Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Outperforms MediaTek’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Chipset
  7. Ubisoft Games on Steam Will No Longer Require Ubisoft Connect PC Launcher
  8. Apple Launches AppleCare One Family Plan With Multi-Device Coverage for Six People
  9. Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Design and More
  10. Bitcoin’s Four-Session Slide Puts $76,000 Support in Focus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »