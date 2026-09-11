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Instagram Lets Users Add Tagged Posts to Their Main Profile Grid

Moving a tagged post to the profile does not alter its original upload.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 17:51 IST
Instagram Lets Users Add Tagged Posts to Their Main Profile Grid

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram is rolling out the feature globally

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Highlights
  • Instagram offers three ways to add tagged posts
  • Tagged posts follow the grid's default ordering
  • Removing a post does not delete the original upload
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Instagram is rolling out a new option that lets users decide which tagged posts appear on their main profile grid. The feature is available globally and gives users another way to manage content associated with their accounts. Posts in which users are tagged can now be moved from the dedicated Tagged section to the main grid. Instagram is also allowing users to reverse this change later without affecting the original post or removing it from the Tagged section.

Instagram Adds New Way to Show Tagged Posts on Main Profile Grid

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the rollout in an Instagram post, where he said the feature is starting to become available globally. The new option allows users to add posts they are tagged in directly to their main profile grid.

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Instagram offers three ways to add tagged posts to the main grid. Users can do this from the Direct Message notification they receive when they are tagged in a post. The option is also available through the three-dot menu on the tagged post. Users can alternatively press and hold a post in the Tagged tab to add it to their main grid.

By default, the newest additions will follow the profile grid's reverse-chronological ordering. Users who have already rearranged their profile grid can continue to use their chosen layout, rather than having the newly added post automatically reset the arrangement.

Moving a tagged post to the profile does not alter its original upload. Users can later remove the post from their main grid without deleting it or taking it out of the Tagged section.

The feature can be used for different types of tagged content, including group photos, posts from creator collaborations and other memories that users may want to display on their profiles. It gives users the option to decide which tagged posts appear alongside the content they have published themselves.

The rollout is taking place globally, although Instagram has not provided a specific timeline for when the feature will reach every account.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram tagged posts, Instagram profile grid, Meta, Adam Mosseri
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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