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Qualcomm’s Upcoming Flagship Snapdragon Chipset Names Tipped Ahead of Launch

Qualcomm’s upcoming 2nm chipset model number SM8950 could be branded as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 17:16 IST
Qualcomm’s Upcoming Flagship Snapdragon Chipset Names Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm is set to host its 2026 Snapdragon Summit next month

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Highlights
  • Details about Qualcomm’s upcoming 2nm Snapdragon chipsets leaked online
  • They are believed to be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process
  • The company recently teased its next-generation Snapdragon chipsets
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Qualcomm officially teased the arrival of new Snapdragon 8 Elite series chips earlier this week. The chipmaker didn't reveal any more details about these processors, but a new leak from China suggests thier possible names. The leak claims that their official names will be different from what recent leaks have indicated. Qualcomm will launch the new mobile platforms at its Snapdragon Summit next month. The new versions are expected to offer improvements over last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Leak Suggests New Names For Snapdragon Flagship Chips

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo shared details about Qualcomm's upcoming 2nm Snapdragon chipsets. The tipster says the chipset with model number SM8950 could be branded as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. The chipset bearing model number SM8975 is tipped to be marketed as Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

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snapdragon dcs weibo Snapdragon 8 Elite

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

The newly leaked names contradict earlier reports, which suggested that Qualcomm would name the upcoming chipset as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The SM8950 was rumoured to be associated with the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the SM8975 was said to be linked to the Pro version, which is believed to be the premium model in the duo.

As of yet, Qualcomm has not confirmed the development of any new models with the above-mentioned monikers. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

 Qualcomm is set to host its 2026 Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, from September 22 to 24. Recently, the company teased its upcoming processors in a video. The new processors are likely to be used in a slew of flagship Android phones, including iQOO 16, OnePlus 16, Xiaomi 17 series and Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Both Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipsets are tipped to be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. They could feature a new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture. The higher-end model could include an Adreno 850 GPU, while the standard version could feature an Adreno 845 GPU.

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Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chips, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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