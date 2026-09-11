AMD has expanded its Ryzen 5 desktop processor lineup with two new models, the Ryzen 5 7500 and Ryzen 5 5500F. The new CPUs are designed for AMD's AM5 and AM4 platforms. The AMD Ryzen 5 7500 has integrated Radeon Graphics, while the Ryzen 5 5500F is positioned as a more affordable option for AM4-based systems. The AMD Ryzen 5 7500 features a clock speed of up to 5GHz and a 3.7GHz base frequency. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500F offers up to 4.4GHz frequency and a 3GHz base frequency.

The California-headquartered company announced the Ryzen 5 7500 and Ryzen 5 5500F on Friday. The AMD Ryzen 5 7500 brings built-in Radeon Graphics to the AM5 platform; Ryzen 5 5500F, on the other hand, expands entry-level options for the AM4 platform.

AMD Ryzen 5 7500, AMD Ryzen 5 5500F Specifications, Features

The AMD Ryzen 5 7500 is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. It features six CPU cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) support, with 12 threads in total. The processor has a 3.7GHz base clock and can reach up to 5GHz with boost. It comes with 6MB of L2 cache and 32MB of L3 cache. Its default TDP is rated at 65W.

The company has manufactured the Ryzen 5 7500 using TSMC's 5nm FinFET process for the CPU cores, and a 6nm FinFET process for the I/O die. It has AM5 socket and supports A620, X670E, X670, B650E, B650, X870E, X870, B840 and B850 chipsets.It features a 71sq mm CPU compute die.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500F is built based on AMD's Zen 3 architecture. It features six CPU cores with support for SMT, offering 12 threads. The processor has a 3GHz base clock and offers up to 4.4GHz. It features 3MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache. The default TDP is rated at 65W.

AMD has built the AMD Ryzen 5 5500F using TSMC's 7nm FinFET process for the CPU cores. The Ryzen 5 5500F features a 74sq mm compute die. This latest processor uses AM4 socket and supports X570, X470, X370, B550, B450, B350 and A520 chipsets.

Both AMD Ryzen 5 7500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500F feature the AMD Wraith Stealth thermal solution and have a maximum operating temperature of 95 degrees Celsius. The new processors support Windows 10 and Windows 11 64-bit editions, RHEL and Ubuntu.