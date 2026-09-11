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BGMI 4.6 Update Set to Arrive on September 16 With Supernatural Midnight Hunters Theme Mode

Ocean Odyssey will return to Erangel on September 30.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 17:50 IST
BGMI 4.6 Update Set to Arrive on September 16 With Supernatural Midnight Hunters Theme Mode

Photo Credit: Krafton India/ Facebook

Midnight Hunters will include Bloodwalkers, Nightbats, and Vampire Elder

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Highlights
  • BGMI 4.6 will bring back the Ocean Odyssey theme mode
  • Midnight Hunters will turn Erangel into a darker place in BGMI 4.6
  • It will be available until November 16, 2026
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Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton India has announced that the 4.6 update for BGMI will roll out next week. The update is confirmed to add a new Midnight Hunters supernatural theme mode. This theme mode will offer darker surroundings and gameplay mechanics for the players. The theme mode will be available till November this year. Rozhok, Mylta, Quarry and Gatka will become Vampire Takeover points of interest in the upcoming update.

BGMI 4.6 Update to Introduce the New Midnight Hunters Theme Mode

Krafton India on Friday announced that the BGMI 4.6 update will arrive on September 16. As mentioned, the Midnight Hunters supernatural-themed mode will be the key highlight of the new version, and it will be available until November 16, 2026.

Midnight Hunters will turn Erangel into a darker place in BGMI 4.6. The layout is confirmed to remain unchanged, but it will include new prominent Points of Interest (POIs) to match the supernatural theme. It will include themed creatures. Players can take on a new appearance and a new set of abilities in the new mode.

Krafton India confirmed that the BGMI 4.6 update featuring Midnight Hunters mode will include Bloodwalkers, Nightbats, and Vampire Elder. The new mode will also feature the Nightkeeper, an NPC located at the Hunter Guild.

Rozhok, Mylta, Quarry and Gatka will become Vampire Takeover points of interest. Stalber and Sosnovka Military Base will house the Nightkeeper's Hunter Guild. There will be a shooting range for hunter training, a clock tower and Scream Crates.

Midnight Hunters will bring new themed items, including the Hunter Bandage for rapid recovery; the Silvermoon Chain, which can be used in multiple ways as a weapon against creatures; and Twilight Bat Wings, which unlock flight and a new way to move across the battleground.

Krafton India has confirmed that BGMI 4.6 will bring back the Ocean Odyssey theme mode. The underwater-themed experience will return to Erangel on September 30 and will be available alongside Midnight Hunters. The company is likely to reveal more details about the update in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: BGMI 4.6, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Midnight Hunters, Krafton India, Quarry, Rozhok
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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BGMI 4.6 Update Set to Arrive on September 16 With Supernatural Midnight Hunters Theme Mode
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