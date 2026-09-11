Ubisoft Games on Steam Will No Longer Require Ubisoft Connect PC Launcher

Ubisoft is removing the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher requirement for its games to work on Steam. The company announced it was testing a streamlined launch experience for users on Valve's platform. Ubisoft games on Steam currently require the Connect PC launcher to be launched each time a user starts playing.

In a Steam community announcement on Thursday, Ubisoft said it was testing Ubisoft Connect Services, a new Steam tool that would allow players on the platform to launch its games and access all features without starting the Connect launcher.

Ubisoft Testing Feature in Prince of Persia

The feature is first being tested in Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Ubisoft Connect Services will allow players to launch the game and access features like cross-progression, cross-play, player safety, challenges and rewards, among others, without installing and launching the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher.

“This first version is an initial step toward a smoother and more streamlined launch experience on Steam,” Ubisoft said in the community post on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Steam page. “We will continue to iterate and improve Ubisoft Connect Services over time, with the goal of delivering the features and services players use and expect while making the Steam experience as seamless as possible.”

The company also said that the feature will continue to evolve and eventually roll out to more Ubisoft titles on Steam in the future. The service is currently under testing, and the release date is not confirmed yet. It's unclear if the feature will be extended to Ubisoft's games on the Epic Games Store on PC.

Ubisoft Connect PC launcher, formerly called Uplay, is a digital content services platform and storefront for Ubisoft's first-party titles. The multi-platform service can be accessed via its PC app or in-game on both PCs and consoles. Users need to link their Ubisoft account to Ubisoft Connect to access the service.