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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Design and More

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in at least two colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 14:51 IST
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Design and More

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will go on sale via Amazon
  • Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will debut as the second model in the series
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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will be launched in India next week, the Noida-based smartphone maker announced on Friday. The new smartphone will arrive as the second model in the tech firm's Bold N4 lineup, joining the Lava Bold N4 Lite, which was launched in India last month. Apart from the launch date, the company has also revealed key specifications, features, design, and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The phone will also sport a waterdrop-style notch on the front.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch Set for September 18

A dedicated microsite for an upcoming Lava smartphone confirms that the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will be launched in India on September 18 at 12 pm IST. On top of this, the microsite reveals that the new Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. It will go on sale in India in gold and blue colour options. Moreover, it will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

In terms of design, the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped rear camera island in the top-left corner. The camera module appears to have four cutouts, including one for the LED flash. It will also sport a flat mid-frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the phone.

The SIM tray will be placed on the right side of the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G. On the front, it is shown to feature a waterdrop-style notch, which will house a camera for selfies and video calls. Other details, including the pricing, chipset, display size, and charging support, remain under wraps. However, the Noida-based tech firm is expected to reveal the same as the phone's launch draws close.

As previously mentioned, the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will join the Lava Bold N4 Lite, which was launched in India on August 27 at a starting price of Rs. 8,099 for the base variant featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The handset is on sale in India in Empire Gold and Ghost Silver colour options. It is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD touchscreen. The phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset, coupled with a 5,000mAh battery, while offering support for 10W wired charging.

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Further reading: Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G, Lava, Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch, Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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