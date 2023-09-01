Technology News
Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details

Sony Xperia 5 V gets a dual rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 5 V is offered in black, blue and platinum silver colour options

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 5 V has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • The phone carries a 12-megapixel front camera sensor
  • Sony Xperia 5 V is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 5 V was unveiled on Friday. The smartphone is available in a single storage variant and is offered in three colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with proprietary fast charging support. It succeeds the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which was released in September 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, the new handset sports a dual rear camera setup rather than a triple rear camera unit found on its predecessor.

Sony Xperia 5 V price, availability

The company has listed the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Sony Xperia 5 V at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,700). It is offered in Black, Blue, and Platinum Silver colour options. The handset will start shipping in Europe, including the UK, later this month. Sony has not yet confirmed the India launch of this model. Customers buying the phone between September 22 to October 26 from major UK retailers will be able to avail of an exclusive Xperia 5 V launch bundle that comes with the Sony WH-CH720N headphones.

Sony Xperia 5 V specifications, features

The Sony Xperia 5 V has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2520 x 1080) OLED HDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone ships with Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, a dual rear camera unit is available on the Sony Xperia 5 V and includes a 52-megapixel primary Exmor T sensor along with a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is also equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Sony Xperia 5 V supports 30W wired fast charging. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 182 grams, the phone measures 154mm x 68mm x 8.6mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 52-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Further reading: Sony Xperia 5 V, Sony Xperia 5 V price, Sony Xperia 5 V Specifications, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
