Sony Xperia 5 V was unveiled on Friday. The smartphone is available in a single storage variant and is offered in three colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with proprietary fast charging support. It succeeds the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which was released in September 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, the new handset sports a dual rear camera setup rather than a triple rear camera unit found on its predecessor.

Sony Xperia 5 V price, availability

The company has listed the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Sony Xperia 5 V at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,700). It is offered in Black, Blue, and Platinum Silver colour options. The handset will start shipping in Europe, including the UK, later this month. Sony has not yet confirmed the India launch of this model. Customers buying the phone between September 22 to October 26 from major UK retailers will be able to avail of an exclusive Xperia 5 V launch bundle that comes with the Sony WH-CH720N headphones.

Sony Xperia 5 V specifications, features

The Sony Xperia 5 V has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2520 x 1080) OLED HDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone ships with Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, a dual rear camera unit is available on the Sony Xperia 5 V and includes a 52-megapixel primary Exmor T sensor along with a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is also equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Sony Xperia 5 V supports 30W wired fast charging. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 182 grams, the phone measures 154mm x 68mm x 8.6mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.