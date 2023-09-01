Moto G84 5G was launched in India on Friday. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is available in a single storage option and three colour variants in the country. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The model succeeds the Moto G82 5G, which was released in 2022. The newly-launched model is also an upgrade over the Moto G73 5G that was released earlier this year.

Moto G84 5G price in India, availability

The sole 12GB + 256GB variant of the Moto G84 5G is priced in India at Rs. 19,999. It is also available for a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards or a Rs. 1,000 off in a Flipkart exchange offer, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 18,999. It will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on September 8.

Motorola offers the Moto G84 5G in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue colour options with vegan leather finish. It is also available in a Midnight Blue 3D acrylic glass finish variant.

Moto G84 5G specifications, features

The Moto G84 5G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Moto G84 5G ships with Android 13 and Motorola promises an year of Android updates and three years of security patches.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Moto G84 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type C connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.