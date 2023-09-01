Technology News

iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 120Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The company has not yet confirmed if or when the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x will launch in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x are offered in a black, blue and white colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The phones ship with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0
  • iQoo Z8x comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x were launched in China on Thursday. The new Z-series smartphones ship with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and succeed the iQoo Z7 and iQoo Z7x, respectively. The iQoo Z8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC while the iQoo Z8x comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The phones come with dual rear camera units and support fast charging. They share similar display specifications.

iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x price, availability

Offered in Moon Porcelain White, Hoshino Ao (Blue), and Yaoye Black (translated from Chinese) colour options, the iQoo Z8 and the iQoo Z8x are available in three storage options. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the iQoo Z8 is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300), while the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants are listed at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800), respectively.

On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Z8x is marked at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800), while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100), respectively. The phones are available for pre-order in China currently and will go on sale starting September 7.

iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x specifications, features

Sporting a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 19:9. They run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 out-of-the-box. iQoo Z8 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC while the iQoo Z8x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The dual rear camera unit of the iQoo Z8 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The iQoo Z8x, on the other hand, features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo Z8 is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera, while the iQoo Z8x has an 8-megapixel sensor.

iQoo Z8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired Ultra-Flash Charging support, while the iQoo Z8x is backed by a larger 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired flash charging support. For security, the phones are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors and a face unlock feature. They also support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handsets also have a 3.5mm audio jack.

The iQoo Z8 weighs 200 grams and measures 164.58mm x 75.80mm x 8.79mm in size, while the iQoo Z8x weighs 199.6 grams and measures 164.63mm x 75.80mm x 9.10mm.

iQOO Z8

iQOO Z8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
iQOO Z8x

iQOO Z8x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
