Sony Xperia 5 V has surfaced online in an alleged promo video ahead of a formal announcement, giving smartphone enthusiasts a glimpse at the design as well as specifications of the handset. In the video, the Sony Xperia 5 V is shown with two rear cameras. The handset is shown in three different colour options. A fingerprint sensor and noticeable bezels are visible at the top and bottom. It is shown with a headphone jack and a camera shutter button. The Sony Xperia 5 V is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Sony Xperia 5 V is said to be the successor to last year's flagship offering — Sony Xperia 5 IV.

Reddit user JB2unique has posted a promo video said to be of the Sony Xperia 5 V. In the video, the smartphone is shown in three colour options — black, blue, and white — with a “New Phone, New Me” tag. The video suggests a dual camera unit at the rear, one fewer than its predecessor. Sony might have eliminated the telephoto sensor from the upcoming model. The rear cameras are housed vertically on the panel alongside the LED flash.

Further, the Sony Xperia 5 V seems to have a matte finish with Sony's branding at the back. It appears to have a square design similar to the Xperia 5 IV with noticeable bezels on all sides. The power button and volume rocker are seen placed on the left spine. It also seems to include a camera shutter button below the power button. The 3.5mm audio jack and a microphone are shown at the top.

Sony has not announced any details about the Sony Xperia 5 V yet. It is rumoured to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

To recall, the Sony Xperia 5 IV was unveiled in September last year with a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 79,600) in the US. The Sony Xperia 5 IV features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensors. Further, the handset includes a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

