Sony Xperia 5 V, said to be a successor to last year's flagship offering Sony Xperia 5 IV, has started making a buzz a few days ago with its promo video. The company has now announced the launch date of the smartphone. After the launch of Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V, this will be the company's third smartphone launch this year. Earlier report suggests that the Xperia 5 V will debut with a dual rear camera unit, while it is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Japanese tech giant posted an announcement video on X to reveal the launch date of Xperia 5 V. As mentioned, the smartphone launch is scheduled to take place on September 1, starting 4 PM local time (12.30 PM IST). However, the company has not revealed any other specifications or details about the upcoming phone.

According to a previous report, the smartphone could get three colour variants — black, blue, and white. It is expected to sport a dual camera unit at the back. The rear cameras on Xperia 5 V are likely to be placed vertically on the back alongside an LED flash.

The Xperia 5 V is rumoured to come with a matte finish and Sony's branding at the back. It is expected to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Earlier in May this year, Sony launched Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V. The Xperia 1 V debuted at a starting price of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700) in the European market. The smartphone was launched with two colour options — Green and Black. Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 V model marked its launch at a starting price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300), and was made available in four colour options — Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.