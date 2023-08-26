Technology News

Sony Xperia 5 V Set to Launch on September 1, Reveals Announcement Teaser

Sony has not revealed any details or specifications about the upcoming Xperia 5 V.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 August 2023 10:30 IST
Sony Xperia 5 V is said to be successor to last year's Sony Xperia 5 IV (pictured)

Highlights
  • The smartphone could get three colour variants
  • The Xperia 5 V is rumoured to come with a matte finish
  • It is expected to sport a dual camera unit at the back

Sony Xperia 5 V, said to be a successor to last year's flagship offering Sony Xperia 5 IV, has started making a buzz a few days ago with its promo video. The company has now announced the launch date of the smartphone. After the launch of Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V, this will be the company's third smartphone launch this year. Earlier report suggests that the Xperia 5 V will debut with a dual rear camera unit, while it is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Japanese tech giant posted an announcement video on X to reveal the launch date of Xperia 5 V. As mentioned, the smartphone launch is scheduled to take place on September 1, starting 4 PM local time (12.30 PM IST). However, the company has not revealed any other specifications or details about the upcoming phone. 

According to a previous report, the smartphone could get three colour variants — black, blue, and white. It is expected to sport a dual camera unit at the back. The rear cameras on Xperia 5 V are likely to be placed vertically on the back alongside an LED flash.

The Xperia 5 V is rumoured to come with a matte finish and Sony's branding at the back. It is expected to come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Earlier in May this year, Sony launched Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V. The Xperia 1 V debuted at a starting price of $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700) in the European market. The smartphone was launched with two colour options — Green and Black. Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 V model marked its launch at a starting price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300), and was made available in four colour options — Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 1 V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 52-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Sony Xperia 10 V

Sony Xperia 10 V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia, Sony Xperia 5 V, Xperia 5 V, Xperia 5 V launch date
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
