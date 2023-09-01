Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be unveiled at the company's Made by Google event on October 4. As we are inching closer to Google's annual event, more leaks about the next-generation Pixel phones are appearing online. Most recently, a report has leaked the European pricing details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro alongside their storage configurations and colour options. Past leaks have indicated that the Pixel 8 series might arrive only in an eSIM version. However, new findings suggest that Google will pack physical SIM card slots on the handsets. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature Night Sight video as well.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with TheTechOutlook, leaked the price details, storage configurations, and colour options of the upcoming Pixel 8 series. As per the report, the Pixel 8 will be priced at EUR 874.25 (roughly Rs. 78,400) for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant is said to have a price tag of EUR 949.30 (roughly Rs. 85,200). The vanilla model is said to be offered in hazel, mint, obsidian, and rose colour options.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, could cost EUR 1,235.72 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900) for the 128GB storage model, while the 256GB storage model is said to be priced at EUR 1,309.95 (roughly Rs. 1,17,500). The high-end 512GB model will reportedly cost EUR 1,461.24 (roughly Rs. 1,31,100). It is said to come in bay, mint, obsidian, and porcelain shades.

All the price tags include 23 percent VAT (value-added tax). Excluding VAT, the Pixel 8 could cost EUR 710.77 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base variant and EUR 771.79 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the top-end model. Without VAT, the Pro model could be priced at EUR 1,004.65 (roughly Rs. 90,000), EUR 1,065 (roughly Rs. 95,000), and EUR 1,188 (roughly Rs. 1,06,600) for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models respectively.

Separately, a 9to5Google report, citing sources, claims that the Pixel 8 series will carry over the eSIM plus physical SIM slot from previous Pixel phones. This contradicts recent findings by tipster Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman). Like the iPhone 14 series, the Pixel 8 models were speculated to ditch the physical SIM card slots in favour of eSIM, at least in some regions.

Further, the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come with Night Sight support for video. This feature would improve the quality of videos captured in low light. This functionality could be enhanced by the faster image signal processor (ISP) and AI capabilities of the Tensor G3 SoC.

The Pixel 8 series has been a part of lot of leaks recently. Both smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. They are expected to ship with a Tensor G3 chip, which would come as an upgrade to the Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8, in contrast, could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

