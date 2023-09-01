Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video

Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video

Google Pixel 8 Pro could be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 15:22 IST
Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 series is said to come with physical SIM card slots
  • The vanilla model is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options
  • Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature Night Sight video

Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be unveiled at the company's Made by Google event on October 4. As we are inching closer to Google's annual event, more leaks about the next-generation Pixel phones are appearing online. Most recently, a report has leaked the European pricing details of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro alongside their storage configurations and colour options. Past leaks have indicated that the Pixel 8 series might arrive only in an eSIM version. However, new findings suggest that Google will pack physical SIM card slots on the handsets. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature Night Sight video as well.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with TheTechOutlook, leaked the price details, storage configurations, and colour options of the upcoming Pixel 8 series. As per the report, the Pixel 8 will be priced at EUR 874.25 (roughly Rs. 78,400) for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant is said to have a price tag of EUR 949.30 (roughly Rs. 85,200). The vanilla model is said to be offered in hazel, mint, obsidian, and rose colour options.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, could cost EUR 1,235.72 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900) for the 128GB storage model, while the 256GB storage model is said to be priced at EUR 1,309.95 (roughly Rs. 1,17,500). The high-end 512GB model will reportedly cost EUR 1,461.24 (roughly Rs. 1,31,100). It is said to come in bay, mint, obsidian, and porcelain shades.

All the price tags include 23 percent VAT (value-added tax). Excluding VAT, the Pixel 8 could cost EUR 710.77 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base variant and EUR 771.79 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the top-end model. Without VAT, the Pro model could be priced at EUR 1,004.65 (roughly Rs. 90,000), EUR 1,065 (roughly Rs. 95,000), and EUR 1,188 (roughly Rs. 1,06,600) for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models respectively.

Separately, a 9to5Google report, citing sources, claims that the Pixel 8 series will carry over the eSIM plus physical SIM slot from previous Pixel phones. This contradicts recent findings by tipster Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman). Like the iPhone 14 series, the Pixel 8 models were speculated to ditch the physical SIM card slots in favour of eSIM, at least in some regions.

Further, the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come with Night Sight support for video. This feature would improve the quality of videos captured in low light. This functionality could be enhanced by the faster image signal processor (ISP) and AI capabilities of the Tensor G3 SoC.

The Pixel 8 series has been a part of lot of leaks recently. Both smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. They are expected to ship with a Tensor G3 chip, which would come as an upgrade to the Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8, in contrast, could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google, Night Sight video, Made By Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sex Education Season 4, Gen V, Scam 2003, and More: September Web Series on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  2. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 6.64-Inch Display Launched: See Price Here
  3. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  7. WhatsApp's Android App Could Soon Get a Major Redesign: Report
  8. How to Delete Your Instagram Account: Step-by-Step Guide
  9. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’
  10. Huawei Mate 60 Debuts With Satellite Messaging Support: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video
  2. Starfield’s Performance on Xbox Consoles Is Reportedly Way Better Than Past Bethesda Games
  3. WhatsApp Android App Could Get New Interface With White Top App Bar, Suggests Beta Update
  4. Moto G84 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 120Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Dell Forecasts Yearly Revenue to Reach Up to 91.5 Billion Amid AI Boom, Recovering Demand for PCs
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $26,000 Mark, Most Altcoins See Losses
  8. Huawei Mate 60 With 6.69-Inch LTPO OLED Display, Satellite Messaging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Hit With Copyright Lawsuit by Danish Online Job-Search Rival Jobindex: Details
  10. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.