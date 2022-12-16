Stuffcool PB9063W 5,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999. The new power bank is designed to primarily be used with Apple products with support for the company's magnetic MagSafe and Apple Watch standards, including many iPhone, AirPods, and Watch models, thanks to a built-in Apple Watch charging module. Other products which support wireless charging can also benefit from the Stuffcool PB9063W power bank, which supports the popular Qi wireless charging standard, and there are options for wired charging as well.

Stuffcool PB9063W power bank price in India, availability

The newly launched Stuffcool PB9063W 5,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, and is available to buy through the company's online store as well as on Amazon. At this price, the Stuffcool PB9063W is considerably more affordable than Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack and competes directly with options in the segment from brands such as Ambrane and Anker.

Stuffcool PB9063 power bank specifications, features

With support for the Qi wireless charging standard, the Stuffcool PB9063W can be used with a wide range of supported products, including smartphones and earphones from various brands. However, the primary use-case is designed around Apple products, which will be able to use the magnetic latching mechanism that is compatible with Apple's MagSafe standard.

The power bank can therefore be attached to compatible iPhone models and stay in place when in use, while charging the device. It also has a kick-stand which allows the PB9063W to be mounted upright for ease of use when a device is charging. There is also a USB Type-C port for input and output, as well as a Lightning port for input, with 20W USB PD charging supported through the Type-C port.

The magnetic latching works with select iPhone and AirPods models including the new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), while the dedicated Apple Watch charging module can be used to simultaneously charge either an Apple Watch or compatible AirPods, while an iPhone is charging.

The rated capacity of the PB9063W power bank is 5,000mAh, and Stuffcool claims that this can charge an Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Review) up to 80 percent when using the wireless charging, and up to 100 percent with wired charging. Wireless charging at up to 15W is supported for Apple iPhone devices, while the Apple Watch charging module has a maximum output of 2W.

