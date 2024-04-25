OnePlus 13 is expected to debut at the end of this year but we are already seeing rumours about the flagship phone on the Web. Most recently, a tipster has suggested the display specifications of the handset on Weibo. The OnePlus 13 is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch display, which is similar to the OnePlus 12. However, the OnePlus 13 is said to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The OnePlus 12 was launched in January with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that OnePlus is currently testing the OnePlus 13 with a 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO screen with a 2K resolution. This hints that the upcoming phone will retain a similar display size as the OnePlus 12 with some general improvements.

Further, the OnePlus 13 is said to come with a new design and include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This would be a significant upgrade over the predecessor's optical scanner. The tipster reiterated that the OnePlus 13 would offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and a periscope telephoto camera.

Past leaks has showed the handset in a white shade with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera. The camera unit was earlier said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera alongside an ultrawide lens and a telephoto sensor.

OnePlus 13 is expected to go official at the end of this year with high-end internals compared to the OnePlus 12. The latter was launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 camera. The phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

