Vivo X100s is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 14:22 IST
Vivo X100s Live Image Surfaces Online; Suggests Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC

  • Vivo is expected to announce the Vivo X100s in May
  • It has a ring-shaped camera island on the rear panel
  • Vivo X100s is said to have drawn design inspiration from iPhone 15 Pro
Vivo is expected to announce the Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100 Ultra, and Vivo X100s as new additions to its X100 series. Ahead of an official announcement, an alleged live image of the Vivo X100s has leaked online. The image offers a glimpse into its possible design. It suggests a Zeiss-branded rear camera setup and a flat frame on the Vivo X100s. The handset is seen with a textured finish. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and could be available in four distinct colour options.

GSMarena shared an alleged live image of the upcoming Vivo X100s. The image indicates a flat frame with a textured finish and a slightly curved rear glass panel. It has a ring-shaped camera island on the back panel housing four cameras with Zeiss branding. The camera system appears similar to that of the vanilla Vivo X100.

vivo x100s gsmarena Vivo X100s

Vivo X100s alleged live image
Photo Credit: GSMarena

 

The Vivo X100s is said to have drawn design inspiration from the iPhone 15 Pro with a flat-edged display and a similar colour scheme. The leak suggests a thin profile measuring 7.89mm. It could be available in black, cyan, white, and titanium colour options. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz.

In China, the Vivo X100 debuted with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The Vivo X100s is also expected to arrive with a similar price tag.

Past leaks suggested a flat screen with 1.5K resolution and narrow bezels for the Vivo X100s. It could get a flat metal frame and glass on both the front and rear. It is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Vivo X90s. The handset is believed to launch alongside the Vivo X100s Pro and Vivo X100 Ultra in May in China.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X100s, Vivo X100, Vivo X100s Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
