Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Temporarily Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now

The ongoing Apple iPhone 15 discount on Flipkart does not require specific bank card transactions or exchange of an older smartphone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2024 16:37 IST
iPhone 15 (pictured) was launched in global markets (including India) last year

  • Apple iPhone 15 is currently on sale at Rs. 65,999 via Fipkart
  • The company's latest smartphone runs on iOS 17 out-of-the-box
  • The iPhone 15 was launched last year alongside three other models
Apple iPhone 15 price in India has been temporarily cut and the latest iPhone model can now be purchased at a discounted price via Flipkart. Customers who are looking to purchase the base iPhone 15 model with 128GB of storage can take advantage of an ongoing cashback offer that lowers the price of the handset by Rs. 13,900. Launched in global markets (including India) last year, the iPhone 15 is equipped with Apple's A16 Bionic chip and a dual rear camera setup.

Apple iPhone 15 discount price in India (Flipkart)

Apple iPhone 15 price in India via Flipkart is currently set at Rs. 65,999 for the 128GB storage model. The handset made its debut last year at Rs. 79,900, which means the phone is currently Rs. 13,900 cheaper than its launch price — without using specific bank cards. On Amazon, the phone is currently priced at Rs. 73,100, and customers can avail of a Rs. 6,000 cashback on select credit cards.

iPhone 15 discount via Flipkart

 

Upon adding the iPhone 15 to your cart on Flipkart, an additional 'Secured Packaging Fee' of Rs. 99 is automatically added, bringing the price to Rs. 66,098. However, buyers can take advantage of a Rs. 1,000 discount on Google Pay UPI transactions to lower the price to Rs. 65,098. It is worth noting that Flipkart previously discounted the price of the handset by a similar amount back in February.

Apple iPhone 15 specifications

Launched alongside three other handsets last year, the iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17 out-of-the-box. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a Dynamic Island and Apple's Ceramic Shield display protection. The handset is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 14 Pro models that were unveiled in 2022.

For photos and videos, the iPhone 15 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/1.6 aperture. The smartphone also features a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Apple doesn't disclose RAM and battery specifications, but teardowns of the iPhone 15 have revealed that it has 6GB of RAM and a 3,349mAh battery that can be charged with a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Price in India, iPhone 15 discount, iPhone 15 specifications, iPhone, Apple
