Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro battery capacity has leaked. The Galaxy wearable is rumoured to launch later this year alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 model. The Pro model recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing hinting that the launch date was near. It is believed that the earbuds could be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, who spotted the earbuds on the TUV Certification listing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's charging case will be backed by a 500mAh battery. As per the listing, there is not much of a difference in the battery capacity of the device compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which packed a 515mAh battery in its charging case. Apart from this, the the model number of the earphones, EB-BR630ABY, was also listed, which appears to be same as the BIS listing.

While not much was revealed, the BIS listing and the TUV listing containing the same model number have hinted that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to launch in India. Based on rumours, the Pro model is expected to come with general improvements to sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life. Notably, an earlier report mentioned that this year both the base model and the Pro models could be launched together unlike their predecessors, as the Galaxy Buds 2 arrived in 2021 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted in 2022.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Review) featured custom two-way coaxial speakers which support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. The company claims that the earbuds also sport 360-degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel. The Samsung wearable features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and is equipped with three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are claimed to provide a total of up to 29 hours of listening time (ANC off) and up to 15 hours of talk time (ANC on) with the charging case. The earbuds have an IPX7 rating for water resistance, however, the charging case is not water resistant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.