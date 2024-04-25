Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Battery Capacity Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could feature a 500mAh battery in the charging case.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (pictured) was launched in August 2022

Highlights
  • Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has the model number EB-BR630ABY
  • Samsung could also launch Galaxy Buds 3 alongside the Pro model
  • The earbuds could be launched in the next Samsung Unpacked event
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro battery capacity has leaked. The Galaxy wearable is rumoured to launch later this year alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 model. The Pro model recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing hinting that the launch date was near. It is believed that the earbuds could be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, who spotted the earbuds on the TUV Certification listing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's charging case will be backed by a 500mAh battery. As per the listing, there is not much of a difference in the battery capacity of the device compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which packed a 515mAh battery in its charging case. Apart from this, the the model number of the earphones, EB-BR630ABY, was also listed, which appears to be same as the BIS listing.

While not much was revealed, the BIS listing and the TUV listing containing the same model number have hinted that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to launch in India. Based on rumours, the Pro model is expected to come with general improvements to sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life. Notably, an earlier report mentioned that this year both the base model and the Pro models could be launched together unlike their predecessors, as the Galaxy Buds 2 arrived in 2021 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted in 2022.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Review) featured custom two-way coaxial speakers which support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. The company claims that the earbuds also sport 360-degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel. The Samsung wearable features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and is equipped with three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are claimed to provide a total of up to 29 hours of listening time (ANC off) and up to 15 hours of talk time (ANC on) with the charging case. The earbuds have an IPX7 rating for water resistance, however, the charging case is not water resistant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung, earbuds
Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Air Tipped to Feature LCD Panel Just Like 5th Gen iPad Air Model

