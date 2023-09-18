Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Tipped: All Details

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 11:28 IST
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Tipped: All Details

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G teased in a purple colour option

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G could sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ inner display
  • The clamshell foldable is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to pack 4,000mAh battery support

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has teased the design of the clamshell foldable. The phone had previously been spotted on the Google Play console hinting at some specifications. Earlier reports had also leaked the design renders of the handset. Now a new leak suggests some key details of the upcoming foldable smartphone. Notably, Tecno also released the Phantom V Fold earlier this year that comes with a 7.85-inch 2K (2000 x 2296) primary display and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

An Amazon microsite for the Phantom V Flip went live recently. The phone is, therefore, confirmed to be sold in India through the e-commerce site. Although the page did not reveal any key details, it teased the clamshell foldable in a purple colour option. 

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared via a post on X that the Phantom V Flip with the model number AD11 is expected to be offered in three colour options - Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple. 

As per the tipster, the clamshell foldable will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Both displays are said to offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. 

Previously tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, the Phantom V Flip is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is likely also to have a Mali-G77 GPU and ship with Android 13.

For optics, the Phantom V Flip is tipped to feature a dual camera unit equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is said to house a 32-megapixel sensor.

Tecno's Phantom V Flip is tipped to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is also expected to support 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port connectivity. When unfolded, the phone is said to measure 72.35mm x 74mm x 7.05 mm in size. Folded up, the handset is expected to have a thickness of 15.1mm.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India launch, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Tipped: All Details
