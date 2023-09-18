Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has teased the design of the clamshell foldable. The phone had previously been spotted on the Google Play console hinting at some specifications. Earlier reports had also leaked the design renders of the handset. Now a new leak suggests some key details of the upcoming foldable smartphone. Notably, Tecno also released the Phantom V Fold earlier this year that comes with a 7.85-inch 2K (2000 x 2296) primary display and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

An Amazon microsite for the Phantom V Flip went live recently. The phone is, therefore, confirmed to be sold in India through the e-commerce site. Although the page did not reveal any key details, it teased the clamshell foldable in a purple colour option.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared via a post on X that the Phantom V Flip with the model number AD11 is expected to be offered in three colour options - Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple.

As per the tipster, the clamshell foldable will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Both displays are said to offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Previously tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, the Phantom V Flip is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is likely also to have a Mali-G77 GPU and ship with Android 13.

For optics, the Phantom V Flip is tipped to feature a dual camera unit equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is said to house a 32-megapixel sensor.

Tecno's Phantom V Flip is tipped to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is also expected to support 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port connectivity. When unfolded, the phone is said to measure 72.35mm x 74mm x 7.05 mm in size. Folded up, the handset is expected to have a thickness of 15.1mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.