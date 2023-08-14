Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Specifications Surface Online

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC.

Updated: 14 August 2023 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Bronya_0916

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to launch in Film White, Minimal Black and Periwinkle Purple colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ inner display
  • The phone is likely to have a circluar outer screen
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G could pack up 4,000mAh battery support

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to launch soon. The purported clamshell foldable is expected to follow the book style foldable Tecno Phantom V Fold, which was released earlier this year in April and unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The Phantom V Fold was the Tecno's first foldable smartphone. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip has been reportedly spotted on certifications sites hinting at its imminent launch. Now, a new report has leaked the design renders, colour options, and key specifications of the smartphone.  

A Newzonly report citing tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the design renders of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. As per the images shared, the foldable phone is seen with a ring-like circular rear camera module that appears to be enclosing the cover display. The dual rear camera unit is accompanied by an LED flash unit.

The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to launch in Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple colour options. The report suggests that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to launch by October this year, with its first teaser likely to be released in September.

Leaked specifications suggested in the report claim that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) primary display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED outer panel with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. 

Expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to be paired up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will likely boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with an auto-focus feature and a 13-megapixel sensor at the back. The 32-megapixel front camera sensor is likely to be housed in the centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display seen in the leaked images.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to pack dual batteries with 1,165mAh and 2,735mAh capacities, said to be marketed as offering a 4,000mAh battery support. An earlier leak suggested that the foldable phone is expected to offer 45W fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
