Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to launch soon. The purported clamshell foldable is expected to follow the book style foldable Tecno Phantom V Fold, which was released earlier this year in April and unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The Phantom V Fold was the Tecno's first foldable smartphone. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip has been reportedly spotted on certifications sites hinting at its imminent launch. Now, a new report has leaked the design renders, colour options, and key specifications of the smartphone.

A Newzonly report citing tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the design renders of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. As per the images shared, the foldable phone is seen with a ring-like circular rear camera module that appears to be enclosing the cover display. The dual rear camera unit is accompanied by an LED flash unit.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: Newzonly

The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to launch in Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple colour options. The report suggests that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to launch by October this year, with its first teaser likely to be released in September.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Bronya_0916

Leaked specifications suggested in the report claim that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) primary display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED outer panel with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels.

Expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to be paired up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will likely boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor with an auto-focus feature and a 13-megapixel sensor at the back. The 32-megapixel front camera sensor is likely to be housed in the centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display seen in the leaked images.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is likely to pack dual batteries with 1,165mAh and 2,735mAh capacities, said to be marketed as offering a 4,000mAh battery support. An earlier leak suggested that the foldable phone is expected to offer 45W fast charging support.

