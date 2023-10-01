Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is offered in two colour variants — Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 October 2023 12:00 IST
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has launched in a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration variant

Highlights
  • Phantom V Flip 5G features a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC
  • For optics, the cover panel gets a rear camera unit
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, launched last week at the company's event, is now live for sale in India. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon. The second foldable from the company was launched globally, including for India market, on September 22. The smartphone is available to purchase in two colour variants. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC. The clamshell foldable packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It gets a circular display on the cover panel, which also houses the rear camera unit.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G price in India

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is available for sale in India today (October 1) starting 12pm. It was launched on September 22. Interested buyers can purchase the clamshell foldable on the Amazon website. It is offered in two colour variants — Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn. The company has launched a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration variant of the smartphone, which is available in India at Rs. 49,999. 

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications

With a circular AMOLED display on the outer cover measuring 1.32 inches, the Phantom V Flip 5G features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible AMOLED main display when unfolded. It offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The cover display comes with an Always-On display feature and also houses the rear camera unit. It will also display the messages received on the smartphone, when folded. 

The company's second foldable is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with Arm Mali-G77 GPU. It packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can virtually extendable up to 16GB, along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Phantom V Flip runs Android 13.5 OS. Tecno is offering OS updates for two years and three years of security patches on the phone from the date of release.

For optics, the cover panel gets a rear camera unit, which sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. There are four Flashlights. Meanwhile, for selfies, the inner display houses the front camera that is placed at the top-centre within a hole-punch slot. It gets a 32-megapixel sensor. The Phantom V Flip 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 support. 

