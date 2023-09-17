Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared

For optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 September 2023 19:02 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max launched on September 12, and will be available for sale in India starting September 22

Highlights
  • The 256GB storage model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,59,900
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for 256GB storage variant
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

iPhone 15 Pro Max was released as the high-end variant of the iPhone 15 series that launched last week at the Apple 'Wonderlust' event. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Apple's Ceramic Shield material. In a similar price range as iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 Ultra in February this year. It features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Both smartphones are top-of-the-line variants of their respective series and offer up to 1TB storage.

As Apple recently launched its iPhone 15 Pro Max, let's compare the handset with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is offered in the same price range for its highest storage variant. Here's a look at the similarities and differences between the two smartphones.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India

The recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max has launched on September 12, and will be available for sale in India starting September 22. The smartphone will be sold in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium variants. The 256GB storage model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,59,900, while the 512GB storage option comes at a price of ₹1,79,900. The 1TB storage variant of the smartphone is available for ₹1,99,900.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model comes in at Rs. 1,34,999, while the 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,54,999. The smartphone is available for purchase in India and is up for sale in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender Red, Graphite, Lime, and Sky Blue colourways.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specifications

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Apple's new 3nm chipset A17 Pro SoC. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is equipped with a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

With a Grade 5 titanium and aluminium sub-structure, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers durability. It has also received an Action Button, instead of iPhone's Mute switch.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a fourth 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The selfie camera gets a 12-megapixel shooter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max houses a quad camera setup, which has a 48-megapixel wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope camera. For selfies, it sports a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

Talking about battery specifications, the recently launched smartphone has received a USB Type-C port this year. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is claimed to offer more than 24 hours of battery life. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other side, packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Both handsets come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.80-inch
ProcessorApple A17 ProSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OSiOS 17Android 13
Resolution1290x2796 pixels-
Battery Capacity-5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
