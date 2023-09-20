Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Hands-on Video Leaked Online; Price in India Tipped

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is speculated to be priced at NGN 5,49,000 (Rs.58,000) for the 256GB storage option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2023 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Tecno

The launch of Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is scheduled to take place in Singapore on September 22

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is tipped to get a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display
  • It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is speculated to be priced at NGN 5,49,000

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is confirmed to debut in Singapore on September 22. Just days ahead of the formal debut, Tecno has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone in Nigeria via mobile carrier MTN. Multiple leaks over the past few weeks have already suggested quite a lot about Tecno's first clamshell foldable smartphone and most recently, a hands-on video of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has surfaced online. The video indicates the design of the upcoming flip phone. It is shown with a circular-shaped cover display and dual rear camera setup. Additionally, the India pricing of the device has also leaked on the Web.

As per a poster shared by Tecno on X, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G through MTN in Nigeria. The smartphone is confirmed to be available in at least two colour options. Interested customers can pay NGN 1,00,000 (roughly Rs. 10,730) to pre-book the handset. MTN is providing two signature perfumes and 70GB of free data for customers placing the order. This deal is valid until September 27.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is speculated to be priced at NGN 5,49,000 (Rs.58,000) for the 256GB storage option in Nigeria. Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the handset will be priced between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000 in India. 

Additionally, MySmartPrice has published an alleged hands-on video of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. The video indicates a circular cover display for quickly checking the notifications and accessing the camera among others. The cover display sits inside the camera island and two camera sensors and an LED flash are seen arranged around the cover display. The power key is placed on the right side and it is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner. The volume up and down buttons are also seen placed on the right side.

These design elements corroborate with what we've seen in older render leaks. The video suggests a design language similar to that of the ongoing Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and Moto Razr 40. However, it is worth taking these details with a pinch of salt.

The launch of Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is scheduled to take place in Singapore on September 22 at 3:30pm SGT (12:30pm IST). It will go on sale via Amazon in India.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications (leaked)

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is tipped to come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 1,080x2,640 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It might get a smaller 1.32-inch AMOLED cover screen. It is expected to run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Flip could pack a dual camera unit equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, it is said to pack a 32-megapixel sensor as well. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
