Tecno Phantom V Flip launch could happen very soon. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary is yet to confirm the official launch date of the smartphone, but ahead of it, the purported clamshell foldable phone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with model number AD11. The listing suggests MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC on the Tecno Phantom V Flip. It is expected to run on Android 13. Tecno's foldable smartphone portfolio currently includes the Tecno Phantom V Fold that went official earlier this year.

A report by Pricebaba has revealed screenshots of the listing of Tecno Phantom V Flip on the Google Play Console website. The screenshots indicate model number AD11 for the device. The listing suggests 8GB RAM, and Android 13 operating system on the upcoming handset. It is listed with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali G77 GPU. The listing shows a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,640 pixel resolution and 480ppi pixel density on the flip phone.

Further, the Google Play Console listing purportedly includes an official-looking image that shows the Tecno Phantom V Flip with its hole-punch design and a curved display.

As of now, Tecno has not mentioned anything about the existence of the Tecno Phantom V Flip. Past leaks suggested an October launch timeline for the device. It is expected to come in Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple colour options.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ primary display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED outer panel with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Past reports suggest that the handset would be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

It is likely to flaunt a dual camera unit at the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G could get a 32-megapixel front camera. It is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Tecno currently has a book-style foldable Tecno Phantom V Fold in its portfolio. The handset was released in April in India with a price tag of Rs. 88,888. The upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip is expected to compete with the likes of Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N2 Flip and Moto Razr 40.

