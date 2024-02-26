Tecno unveiled its latest Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain on Monday (February 26). The latest gaming smartphone by the Transsion Holdings subsidiary runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 70W charging support. The handset comes with support for Dolby Atmos spatial sound and flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G availability

The launch of Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will take place in markets including India, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia starting from the end of February. Pricing of the handset is expected to be revealed closer to the launch. It will be available across Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America over the coming months. It will be offered in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey finishes. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will arrive as a follow-up to last year's Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The latter was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G runs on HiOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 2160Hz PWM dimming and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions. The screen has a hole punch cutout housing the selfie shooter. As mentioned, the handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 24GB using the additional unused storage. For thermal management, the 5G phone packs a total of 2,7342mm cooling area. It also includes an e-sports pro operation engine and 4D vibration sense for gaming.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset sports a 32-megapixel front camera with LED flash.

Further, the Pova 6 Pro 5G comes as the first Tecno handset with support for Dolby Atmos spatial sound. The handset also has dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel with 210 LEDs. They can be customised to different scenarios including calls, power status, gaming, and music. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 70W charging and 10W reverse charging support. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and to 100 percent in 50 minutes. The battery unit is said to provide more than 11 hours of gaming, over 14 hours of video streaming, and more than 31 hours of calling time on a single charge. The smartphone measures 7.88mm in thickness and weighs just 195 grams.

*

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.