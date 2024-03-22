Technology News

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G comes in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey finishes

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G was announced earlier this year during the MWC
  • It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood
  • The global variant of Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G runs on HiOS 14
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G debuted during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona last month. Now, the company has revealed that the gaming smartphone will be released in the Indian market. The launch will take place in collaboration with Rusk Media Playground Season 3. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 70W charging support. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

According to the company, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will launch on March 29 in India. The launch will happen in collaboration with a gaming entertainment show Playground Season 3. The show will be streamed live on Amazon miniTV and the unboxing of the smartphone will also happen on the show.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G was announced earlier this year during MWC in Barcelona, Spain. It comes in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey finishes. It is expected to be priced similar to last year's Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The predecessor was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G runs on HiOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 24GB using the additional unused storage.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, whereas on the front, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It supports Dolby Atmos spatial sound and features dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 70W charging and 10W reverse charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
