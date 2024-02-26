Motorola announced a new deal with Corning at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 that will see it use Gorilla Glass for its entire portfolio in 2024. This will include both smartphones and tablets that launch in the ongoing year. The Gorilla Glass protection will be available in the devices starting the second half of the year. The company also unveiled Smart Connect, a software that connects smartphones, PCs and tablets in a unified ecosystem and will help users easily connect Motorola devices with Lenovo's laptop offerings.

The company made the announcement via its Newsroom where it highlighted “the entire 2024 portfolio of Motorola devices will feature Corning Gorilla Glass, starting in the second half of this year.” Prior to the deal, only the expensive Motorola smartphones featured the display protection, however, the more affordable phones did not. This move will now result in even the entry-level devices from the company coming with Gorilla Glass.

“This partnership builds on Lenovo's collaboration with Corning in the laptop and tablet categories by featuring Gorilla Glass on select Lenovo laptops and tablets,” the company added.

While the announcement did not mention which Gorilla Glass will be used, a report by 9to5Google highlighted that during a demo at MWC, the company showcased Gorilla Glass 5 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. For the users, this move will result in more scratch and drop-resistant displays even in the budget segment, however, it is not known whether there will be an impact on the prices as a result of it.

In a separate post, Motorola also announced the launch of Smart Connect, a new software that offers unified connectivity between the brand's smartphones, tablets and Lenovo's laptops and PCs. The move is aimed at creating an ecosystem between the different devices, similar to what Apple, Samsung, Google, and some Chinese brands already have.

Revealing some of the features that users will be able to access through Smart Connect, Motorola highlighted Cross Control, which will enable using a single keyboard and mouse between a phone, laptop, and tablet. The Swipe to Stream feature will let users pick any app or activity from one device to another in a seamless fashion. Other mentioned features include Notification Sync, Share Hub, Smart Clipboard, and more.

