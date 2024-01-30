Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona in late February. The handset will debut as the first Pova 6 series smartphone and it will be the first Tecno handset to come with support for Dolby Atmos spatial sound. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will succeed last year's Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The latter packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and offers 68W fast charging support. It has a 120Hz refresh rate display and a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tecno through a press release on Monday (January 29) announced that Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will make its global debut at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The event is scheduled to take place from February 26 to 29. The latest Pova-series smartphone by the Transsion Holdings subsidiary will feature brand-first Dolby Atmos support.

As per the press release, Tecno has signed a partnership deal with Dolby Laboratories to bring Dolby Atmos support to its Pova 6 series smartphones. Upcoming unnamed Pova series, Camon, and Phantom series smartphones are also confirmed to come with Dolby Atmos sound support as part of the collaboration. "The collaboration will provide Tecno's global users with a breathtaking Dolby Atmos spatial sound experience that you can feel all around you — revealing depth, clarity, and details like never before," Tecno said.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will debut as a follow-up to Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The latter was launched in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant.

It has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro boasts a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.